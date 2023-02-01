Plintron achieves 8 new MVNO launches in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron Mexico, operating a full MVNA on the Altan Redes network, have announced 8 MVNO launches within their first year of operation. Each of the Virtual Mobile Network Operators are successfully selling branded SIM-cards to customers. They have instant access to the competitive prepaid products made available by Plintron.





Ms. Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and co-founder of Plintron, says, "We are committed to providing our award-winning product and proven expertise in Mexico. The local team has shown to be ahead of the curve when it comes to finding commercial and operational angles that work well in mature oligopolies like the telecom industry."

Instead of quoting a hefty technical integration fee and expecting companies to attract a substantial dedicated workforce, Plintron Mexico offers two flexible options for new as well as for mature MVNOs, without sacrificing on front end features, applications or backend support.

For the MVNO that has its own operating license, Plintron provides direct access to a fully configured CRM, BSS/OSS suite, personalized mobile apps, online top-ups, direct sales team applications, and reporting. No hidden monthly fees, all products, features available and included.

For companies that require less launch complexity to facilitate a lean cost structure, Plintron offers a turnkey, All-in-One setup. All products, features and tools are included but now fully operated by Plintron, under its own IFT permit. This initiative has proven especially popular with industry newcomers as it relieves them from error prone operational burdens.

"We are fortunate to book such a solid start for our branch in Mexico," says Jeroen Hoevenberg, Country Manager at Plintron. He adds, "Working with a seasoned product, fully centralized in the cloud, it is practically plug and play for all involved. And honestly, a satisfied customer that proudly smiles at achieving their first activations is, priceless."

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communication technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 30 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs / OMVs and 165 million+ mobile subscribers. Plintron has won many global industry awards including "MVNE of the Year" at the MVNOs World Congress 2022.

Visit www.Plintron.com

Contacts:

Shamik Biswas

marketing@plintron.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839055/Plintron_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plintron-achieves-8-new-mvno-launches-in-mexico-301734369.html