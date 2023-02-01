Taos Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative Cloud Advisory and Managed Services, Enhanced Financial Performance, and Growth

Taos's customers get 30% faster provisioning, 40% cost savings, and 40% better resiliency, earning the company an 82+ NPS score-an extraordinary feat in the managed cloud services space.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan assessed the managed cloud services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Taos an IBM Company with the Global Company of the Year Award. The company is the cloud advisory and managed services partner of choice for some of the world's most innovative and technologically sophisticated organizations, including Netflix and Boeing. Recently, Taos acquired several customers seeking to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida in September 2022. It preserves its competitive edge through a highly selective and rigorous hiring process, Taos TIV. The 2- to 3-hour dynamic technical interview assessment determines gaps in foundational and emerging technologies, prior experience across infrastructure competencies, troubleshooting ability, and critical thinking.





Taos is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Azure Gold Partner, and a Google Cloud Premier Managed Services Partner. The company's agnostic services and broad partner ecosystem enable it to stay focused on delivering customer needs. Taos's 30-year proprietary framework enables it to recruit the best technologists in the business. Its managed services business spans the entire digital transformation lifecycle, offering:

Monitoring and event management

Incident and change management

Workload and provisioning services

Systems administration and patching

Back-up monitoring services

Anisha Vinny, a Frost & Sullivan senior industry analyst, noted, "Taos's consistent corporate focus on the next frontier of emerging technologies is its distinct competitive advantage, pointing to the fact that it guarantees cloud-native companies at least 30% savings year-over-year in a written contract-even companies that offer outcome-based SLAs rarely give specific and aggressive assurances."

Taos registered a 46% increase in revenue after IBM acquired it in 2020 to fortify its hybrid cloud offering strategy, leading to enhanced financial performance and growth. Synergies from the IBM acquisition have enabled Taos to participate in broader digital transformation projects that comprehensively address customers' needs, increasing its average deal size from $400,000 pre-IBM to $1,500,000. Taos's professional services thrive in the managed and professional services environment, running enterprise IT projects to completion. Its initial FinOps assessment utilizes 5 different cloud economics tools that yield insights on discounts and savings plans, overprovisioned compute, and other inefficiencies, delivering consistent savings for cloud-native companies.

"Taos's emerging technology edge has enabled it to become a partner-of-choice for the most technologically sophisticated companies. Its FinOps practice has quickly become the fastest growing business aspect, growing at 150% YoY, to become another big source of competitive differentiation," added Vinny. With its strong overall performance, Taos earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Company of the Year Award in the Managed Cloud Services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

