Adhesive And Sealants Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 94.24 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Adhesive And Sealants Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Adhesive And Sealants Market" By Product (Solvent Based, Water-Based), By Application (General Aviation, Commercial Aviation), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Adhesive And Sealants Market size was valued at USD 60.75 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 94.24 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Adhesive And Sealants Market Overview

Adhesives are substances that firmly and permanently join at least two surfaces. Sealants are substances that bond to at least two surfaces, filling the space between them to form a barrier or protective coating. Adhesives and sealants are multifaceted products that are commonly used in industrial sectors ranging from malleable packaging and textile to structural applications due to their excellent bonding strength. Adhesives and sealants are both manufactured using similar technologies and chemicals and are used in a variety of applications. Sealants are semi-solid materials that are primarily used to prevent fluid leakage.

The Adhesive And Sealants Market is primarily driven by rising demand for lightweight, low-carbon-emitting vehicles. The growing popularity of lightweight passenger cars with improved fuel economy and lower emissions has increased sales of high-performance adhesives across the global automotive industry. These adhesives are used in a variety of interior and exterior automotive applications. Other significant factors expected to drive the growth of the Global Adhesive And Sealants Market include the adoption of new manufacturing technology and the use of new materials in the development of adhesives and sealants.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Adhesive And Sealants Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Adhesive And Sealants Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are AVIC, PPG Industries, 3M, Henkel, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Solvay, Flamemaster, Chemetall, Master Bond, Dow Corning, Permatex, Master Bond, and Cytec Solvay Group.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Adhesive And Sealants Market into Product, Application, and Geography.

Adhesive And Sealants Market, by Product

Solvent Based



Water-Based

Adhesive And Sealants Market, by Application

General Aviation



Commercial Aviation



Military Aviation

Adhesive And Sealants Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

