Incap Corporation Stock exchange release 1 February 2023 at 4:00 p.m. EET





Incap Corporation: Incap's Margus Jakobson appointed member of Incap Group's Management Team

Margus Jakobson (born 1979, Civ. Eng.), interim Managing Director of Incap Estonia, has been appointed member of Incap Group's Management Team as well as Director of Operations Estonia and Managing Director of Incap Estonia as of 1 February 2023.

Margus Jakobson joined Incap Estonia in 2016 and has previously been Member of Incap Estonia's Management responsible for QHSE, process and strategy development. Before joining Incap Margus Jakobson held several managerial positions at electronics and technology companies such as ETAL Group, Nordic Houses and Pharmadule, among others.

"I am happy to welcome Margus in Incap Group's Management Team. We have a very strong team in place at Incap Estonia and are happy to have found an internal candidate for the position. Margus has been with the company for several years already and contributed to the success of our Estonian operations," says Otto Pukk, CEO of Incap.

"I would like to thank for this opportunity. Incap has a great entrepreneurial company culture, and I am looking forward to continuing the work with our excellent team, our customers and partners," says Margus Jakobson.

As of 1 February 2023, the members of Incap Group's Management Team are Otto Pukk, President and CEO; Margus Jakobson, Director of Operations Estonia; Murthy Munipalli, Director of Operations India and Sales APAC; Jamie Maughan, Director of Operations UK; Miroslav Michalik, Director of Operations Slovakia and Antti Pynnönen, CFO.





INCAP CORPORATION



For additional information, please contact:

Mr Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation, tel. +372 508 0798

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK, and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap's share has been listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.