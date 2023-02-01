

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported Wednesday that it sold a total of 52,001 units in the month of January, up 9 percent from last year's 47,872 units, driven by new January sales records for Venue, Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Elantra N, Palisade, Kona EV and Kona N. Hyundai fleet sales were 7.2% of total volume for the month.



Retail sales were up 1 percent in January, marking the sixth consecutive month of record-setting retail sales, led by Elantra N, Elantra HEV, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Palisade, Kona EV and Kona N.



Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 17% compared with January 2022.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.