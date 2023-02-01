ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Interim Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

Ashtead Group plc

1 February 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE -INTERIM DIVIDEND

On 6 December 2022, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced an interim dividend of 15.0 US cents per share ("Interim Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Interim Dividend was 27 January 2023 and was communicated to shareholders on 6 December 2022.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Interim Dividend in sterling:

Interim Dividend declared Exchange rate (GBP/USD) Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling 15.0 US cents per share 1.2352 12.14 pence per share

The dividend will be paid on 9 February 2023 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 13 January 2023.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 020 7726 9700