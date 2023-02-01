Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Receives Record Nearly $600,000 Order for 16 PCT Instruments

Largest Single Order in Company's History was Prepaid as New Chinese Distributor Comes Online;

Adds to Revenue Strength Also Building Across PBI's UltraShear Nanoemulsions Platform

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based products and services to the life sciences and other industries, today announced entrance into an exclusive distribution agreement for the People's Republic of China ("Agreement") with PRS International Trade (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("PRS International").

Reflecting confidence built upon PBIO's long investment in developing worldwide market support for the Company's Pressure Cycling Technology ("PCT") platform, PRS International prepaid for the entire purchase of 16 Barocycler EXT units for a total of nearly $600,000, with a commitment to purchase additional units and related consumables before the end of 2023. This historic purchase of PBIO's original high-pressure technology instruments comes on the back of a surge in purchase orders for all product categories of the Company's pressure-based instruments and consumables.

Director of Sales and Marketing John B. Hollister commented, "We believe this purchase of a record number of Barocycler EXT instruments, together with strong worldwide indications of purchase plans for additional non-PCT instruments and consumables, indicates that China and the rest of the life sciences world is finally emerging from under the economic cloud of COVID. We expect first quarter 2023 sales to benefit from the initial shipment of up to five Barocycler EXT instruments to China, from the surge in orders we are experiencing in our other pressure-based instrument areas (e.g., Barocyclers, HUB pressure generators, and cell disruptors), and from our recently opened UltraShear nanoemulsions tolling services. Adding to this excitement, we had a few expected sales in 2022 slip into 2023 due to supply chain issues. The net effect is that we are having a terrific first quarter, which we believe will continue to strengthen throughout 2023 and beyond."

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO, expanded: "We have been focusing the majority of our efforts on the launch of our revolutionary UltraShear nanoemulsions processing platform, which we expect will lead to ramping revenue in 2023. Additionally, our long-term investment in building broad-based market support for our line of pressure-based instruments continues to pay off with growing penetration and adoption for our initial high-pressure technology platforms and application areas. Our commitment to supporting this key area of our business remains unwavering. We are honored and humbled by the large, prepaid order from PRS International, and we are delighted to be in a position to reinvest our strengthening technical and financial foundation in support of our next generation UltraShear nanoemulsions technology platform that we believe will be manifesting strong commercial traction starting in this quarter."

Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of PBIO, observed, "Ric and his team were visionaries in building strong scientific support and credibility in the Company's initial PCT platform technology and applications areas. While we see market opportunities growing into the tens of millions of dollars for this platform in the coming years, our strategic focus has appropriately advanced onto our BaroFold and now our UltraShear platforms. BaroFold is an applications arena that we believe offers future potential growth that could be multiples greater for PBIO than the PCT product line. However, our investment in the development of the UltraShear platform, for the production of extremely stable and bioavailable nanoemulsions of oil-soluble active molecules for effective delivery into humans, animals, and plants, is a game-changing technology that we believe offers PBI opportunities into the hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more, as it re-defines the basis of competition in multiple multi-billion dollar industries, from pharmaceuticals to nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food/beverage, agrochemicals, and more."

