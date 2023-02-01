Metro Bank plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Total Voting Rights 01-Feb-2023 / 15:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO BANK PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 Total Voting Rights

1 February 2023: As at 31 January 2023, Metro Bank PLC has 172,537,668 ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 in issue, each with voting rights. Metro Bank PLC holds no shares in treasury.

The above figure of 172,537,668 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Metro Bank PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

This announcement is in conformity with DTR 5.6.1.

Enquiries

Metro Bank PLC

Stephanie Wallace

General Counsel and Company Secretary 07977 201402

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank services 2.6 million customer accounts and is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience. It is the highest rated high street bank for overall service quality for personal customers and the best bank for service in-store for personal and business customers, in the Competition and Market Authority's Service Quality Survey in August 2022. This year it has been awarded "Best Mortgage Provider of the Year" in 2022 MoneyAge Mortgage Awards, "Best Business Credit Card" in 2022 Moneynet Personal Finance Awards and "Best Current Account for Overseas Use" by Forbes 2022 and accredited as a top ten Most Loved Workplace 2022. It was "Banking Brand of The Year" at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2021 and received the Gold Award in the Armed Forces Covenant's Employer Recognition Scheme 2021.

The community bank offers retail, business, commercial and private banking services, and prides itself on giving customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose, and supporting the customers and communities it serves. Whether that's through its network of 76 stores open seven days a week, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based contact centres; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app, the bank offers customers real choice.

Metro Bank PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company number: 6419578. Registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA. 'Metrobank' is the registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.

It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Most relevant deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank PLC is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67 Category Code: TVR TIDM: MTRO LEI Code: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 220069 EQS News ID: 1549163 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

