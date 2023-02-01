IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market to Reach $33.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 11.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increased dependence on electrical equipment and machinery, which significantly fuel the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market by Type (IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET), Application (Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics, Inverter & UPS, Electric Vehicle, Industrial System, and Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031." According to the report, the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET industry generated $11.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $33.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.







Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities-

Increased dependence on electrical equipment and machinery drives the growth of the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market. On the other hand limitations in operations and high overall cost impede growth to some extent. However, rise in government initiatives to establish HVDC and smart grids is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The decline in growth in manufacturing solutions has significantly impacted the demand for IGBT and super junction MOSFET solutions during the pandemic.

However, the increased demand for electronic devices, such as laptops and smartphones, as well as renewable energy systems, has led to an increase in the demand for IGBTs and super junction MOSFETs, which has helped the market recover post-pandemic.

The IGBT segment to rule the roost-

By type, the IGBT segment held the major share in 2021, garnering more than three-fourth of the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for power management chips in electronic applications such as air conditioners, and refrigerators, owing to their ability to switch faster from one mode to another is driving the market growth globally.

The industrial system segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By application, the industrial system segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around one-fifth of the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.3% throughout the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for power electronic systems are the prime growth factors for the market.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. High demand for automated switching devices and power modules has propelled the market growth.

Leading Market Players-

ABB Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Renesas Electronics

NXP Semiconductors

Semikron International GmbH

IXYS Corporation

The report analyzes these key players in the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the IGBT and super junction MOSFET market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing IGBT and super junction MOSFET market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the IGBT and super junction mosfet market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global IGBT and super junction mosfet market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market Key Segments:

Type

IGBT

IGBT



Discrete IGBT





IGBT Module

Super Junction MOSFET

Application

Energy and Power

Consumer Electronics

Inverter and UPS

Electric Vehicle

Industrial System

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

