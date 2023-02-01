Empty Capsules Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 4.64 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 7.00% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Empty Capsules Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Empty Capsules Market" By Type (Gelatine Capsules, Non-gelatine Capsules), By Functionality (Immediate-Release Capsules, Sustained-Release Capsules), By Application (Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations, Antianemic Preparations), By End-User (Nutraceutical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Empty Capsules Market size was valued at USD 2.52 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4.64 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.00% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Empty Capsules Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Empty Capsules Market Overview

Empty capsules are those that have no pre-existing formulation. They are composed of gelatin, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), pullulan, and starch. Empty capsules are also important for the concept of customised medicines, which involves storing customised medical formulations in empty capsules for the patient. These capsules can also be used to treat acute and chronic illnesses, cancers, and infections. The empty capsules are used in a variety of applications, including disease treatment, common diseases such as colds and coughs, dietary supplement formulation, and antacid and antiflatulent applications.

The growth in popularity of capsules over other drug delivery forms and an increase in strategic collaborations between empty capsule suppliers and gelatin manufacturers are the key factors expected to boost the growth of the global Empty Capsules Market. Moreover, rising R&D activities and clinical trials, developments in capsule distribution methods, and rapid advancements in capsule delivery technologies are some other factors expected to fuel the market growth.

Furthermore, new product launches and various key developments are further expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in November 2019, Qualicaps, Inc., presented its products and service offerings for the hard-capsule dosage form at the CPHI WORLDWIDE 2019 conference. However, reduced accessibility of raw materials, the strength of regulatory systems for gelatin manufacturers, and racial and nutritional constraints are some key factors that might hinder the market growth.

The "Global Empty Capsules Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Empty Capsules Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are ACG Worldwide, Capscanada Corporation, Capsugel, Healthcaps India Ltd., Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd., Qualicaps, Roxlor LLC, Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd., Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., and Suheung Co., Ltd.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Empty Capsules Market into Type, Functionality, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Empty Capsules Market, by Type

Gelatine Capsules



Non-gelatine Capsules

Empty Capsules Market, by Functionality

Immediate-Release Capsules



Sustained-Release Capsules



Delayed-Release Capsules

Empty Capsules Market, by Application

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations



Antianemic Preparations



Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs



Dietary Supplements



Anti-Inflammatory Drugs



Others

Empty Capsules Market, by End-User

Nutraceutical Industry



Pharmaceutical Industry



Cosmetic Industry



Research Laboratories

Empty Capsules Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/empty-capsules-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-4-64-billion-by-2030--globally-at-7-00-cagr-verified-market-research-301736050.html