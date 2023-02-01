SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced its highest fourth quarter net income and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the company's history, along with strong full-year 2022 results fueled by record-breaking volumes in its Permian Crude System and strong performance in its Fuels Marketing Segment.

"Given how 2022's historic inflation and volatility made for a bumpy ride around the globe and across financial markets, I am particularly proud of our results last year, which once again demonstrate the stability and strength of NuStar's business," said NuStar Chairman and CEO Brad Barron. "Most importantly, we were able to deliver on our top financial priorities - to fund all our spending with internally generated cash flows and continue to strengthen our balance sheet by beginning our initiative to repurchase the outstanding Series D preferred units."

NuStar reported net income of $92 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $0.18 per unit, compared to net income of $58 million, or $0.19 per unit, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 include a $16 million gain from insurance proceeds to rebuild tanks at its Selby terminal. Earnings per unit (EPU) for the fourth quarter of 2022 also included a $0.31 per unit premium related to the repurchase of a portion of the Series D preferred units. Excluding the effects of these items, adjusted net income was $75 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, or $0.34 per unit, compared to adjusted net income of $52 million, or $0.14 per unit, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

In addition to the insurance proceeds, Barron noted that both 2022 and 2021 included non-cash charges that impacted full-year net income, making an apples-to-apples comparison difficult. For example, for full-year 2022, NuStar reported net income of $223 million, or $0.36 per unit, compared to net income of $38 million, or a net loss of $0.99 per unit, for the year ended 2021.

"However, excluding the non-cash charges and insurance proceeds, as well as the EPU impact from the repurchase of a portion of the Series D preferred units in the fourth quarter of 2022, our full-year 2022 adjusted net income was $250 million, or $0.92 per unit, compared to 2021 adjusted net income of $212 million, or $0.60 per unit," said Barron.

Barron continued, "Our adjusted EBITDA was $197 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, which is the highest fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA in our company's history. This is up $28 million, or 16 percent, compared to fourth quarter of 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $169 million. Our adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2022 was $722 million, compared to 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $705 million.

"We are proud to have generated higher adjusted EBITDA for 2022 through a combination of revenue improvement and expense optimization, which helped mitigate some of the impact of 2022's historic inflation."

Adjusted distributable cash flow (DCF) was $89 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to fourth quarter of 2021 DCF of $63 million. The adjusted distribution coverage ratio was 2.01 times for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted DCF was $357 million for full-year 2022, compared to adjusted DCF of $333 million in 2021. The adjusted distribution coverage ratio was 2.02 times for full-year 2022.

Operations Performing Well Across all Systems

"Our Pipeline Segment generated $176 million of EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022, up $27 million, or 18 percent, over fourth quarter 2021 EBITDA of $149 million, largely due to the strong performance of our Permian Crude System," said Barron.

NuStar's Permian Crude System volumes hit another high in the fourth quarter of 2022 with a record-breaking average of 584,000 barrels per day (BPD), up 13 percent over fourth quarter of 2021 volumes.

He also noted that NuStar's Mid-Continent refined product systems once again delivered solid, dependable revenue contribution in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"In South Texas, we are pleased that our Corpus Christi Crude System throughputs averaged over 368,000 BPD in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is above our minimum volume commitments for the system and eight percent higher than volumes in the third quarter of 2022. We are also encouraged by the continued improvement we saw in January on that system, as our average volumes rose to almost 400,000 BPD last month."

Barron also noted that operating income and EBITDA in NuStar's Fuels Marketing Segment were $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a $7 million increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, largely due to stronger margins.

"For full-year 2022, our Fuels Marketing Segment generated near-record operating income and EBITDA of $34 million, which was an increase of approximately $23 million compared to full-year 2021 operating income and EBITDA of $11 million.

"In addition, our West Coast region's revenues continue to grow, as revenues were up around 20 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and around 10 percent year-over-year, driven in large part by our West Coast renewable fuels strategy," said Barron.

Balance Sheet Continues to Improve

NuStar Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tom Shoaf gave a positive update on the company's continued progress in reducing its debt and building its financial strength and flexibility.

"We ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.98 times," said Shoaf. "Our total debt balance was $3.3 billion, and our revolver facility availability was over $775 million of the facility's $1 billion capacity.

"In November, we were able to repurchase about one-third of our Series D preferred units while keeping our debt-to-EBITDA ratio under 4 times for year-end 2022. As we mentioned last quarter, we are now positioned to accelerate our timeframe for addressing the Series D preferred units by completing the redemption in 2024, which is several years ahead of our previously scheduled timeframe. This redemption is another important step in our ongoing optimization and will meaningfully increase our cash flow over the next few years."

Encouraging 2023 Outlook

Shoaf also gave full-year guidance for net income and EBITDA, as well as strategic capital and reliability capital for 2023.

"We expect to generate full-year 2023 net income in the range of $202 to $240 million and full-year 2023 EBITDA in the range of $700 to $760 million," said Shoaf.

He also noted that NuStar now plans to spend $130 to $150 million in strategic capital in 2023.

"We expect to allocate approximately $60 million to growing our Permian system and plan to spend about $25 million to expand our West Coast Renewable Fuels Network," said Shoaf. "In addition, we expect to spend between $25 and $35 million on reliability this year."

Optimization Initiative a Huge Success

Barron closed by mentioning how integral NuStar's optimization initiative was to the company's solid results and in facilitating an important first step to improve its capital structure in 2022.

"By systematically scrutinizing every dollar of spending, we have been able to significantly increase our cash flow with systematic changes that will continue to reap benefits in 2023 and beyond," said Barron. "And by investing that increased cash flow in our growth footprint, we are already on the path to compounding those benefits, with the EBITDA growth we expect from organic capital projects on our Permian System and in our West Coast Renewables Network, as well as the projects we hope to announce later this year across our Ammonia System.

"We plan to continue to optimize our business and build our financial strength and unitholder value, while we continue to safely and reliably store and transport the essential energy that fuels our lives," Barron concluded.

Conference Call Details

A conference call with management is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, to discuss the financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Persons interested in listen-only participation may access the conference call directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgpdnpyj. Persons interested in Q&A participation may pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number and passcode at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI757a142163514824bfe28118ca3c0731. A recorded version will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bgpdnpyj.

The conference call may also be accessed through the "Investors" section of NuStar Energy L.P.'s website at https://investor.nustarenergy.com.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership's combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.'s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and the related conference call will include, forward-looking statements regarding future events and expectations, such as NuStar's future performance, plans and expenditures. All forward-looking statements are based on NuStar's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NuStar. These statements reflect NuStar's current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in NuStar Energy L.P.'s 2021 annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, NuStar does not intend, or undertake any obligation, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit, Per Unit and Ratio Data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Statement of Income Data: Revenues: Service revenues $ 299,497 $ 288,266 $ 1,120,249 $ 1,157,410 Product sales 130,463 129,150 562,974 461,090 Total revenues 429,960 417,416 1,683,223 1,618,500 Costs and expenses: Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 92,353 100,155 364,989 388,078 Depreciation and amortization expense 63,195 63,080 251,878 266,588 Total costs associated with service revenues 155,548 163,235 616,867 654,666 Costs associated with product sales 108,730 116,612 486,947 417,413 Goodwill impairment loss - - - 34,060 Other impairment losses - - 46,122 154,908 General and administrative expenses 34,460 33,873 117,116 113,207 Other depreciation and amortization expense 1,776 1,951 7,358 7,792 Total costs and expenses 300,514 315,671 1,274,410 1,382,046 Operating income 129,446 101,745 408,813 236,454 Interest expense, net (55,956 ) (51,774 ) (209,009 ) (213,985 ) Other income, net 19,024 7,900 26,182 19,644 Income before income tax expense 92,514 57,871 225,986 42,113 Income tax expense 911 353 3,239 3,888 Net income $ 91,603 $ 57,518 $ 222,747 $ 38,225 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common unit $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.36 $ (0.99 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common units outstanding 110,566,272 109,771,943 110,341,206 109,585,635

Other Data (Note 1): Adjusted net income $ 75,237 $ 52,030 $ 249,795 $ 212,333 Adjusted net income per common unit $ 0.34 $ 0.14 $ 0.92 $ 0.60 EBITDA $ 213,441 $ 174,676 $ 694,231 $ 530,478 Adjusted EBITDA $ 197,075 $ 169,188 $ 722,423 $ 704,586 DCF $ 69,937 $ 63,047 $ 337,482 $ 333,034 Adjusted DCF $ 89,216 $ 63,047 $ 356,761 $ 333,034 Distribution coverage ratio 1.58x 1.43x 1.91x 1.90x Adjusted distribution coverage ratio 2.01x 1.43x 2.02x 1.90x

For the Four Quarters Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio 3.98x 3.99x

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Barrel Data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pipeline: Crude oil pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 1,410,966 1,401,498 1,319,360 1,281,568 Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput (barrels/day) 611,011 624,209 579,240 585,189 Total throughput (barrels/day) 2,021,977 2,025,707 1,898,600 1,866,757 Throughput and other revenues $ 229,935 $ 203,897 $ 828,191 $ 762,238 Operating expenses 53,609 54,719 210,719 202,481 Depreciation and amortization expense 44,726 43,798 178,802 179,088 Other impairment loss - - - 59,197 Segment operating income $ 131,600 $ 105,380 $ 438,670 $ 321,472 Storage: Throughput (barrels/day) (a) 512,504 557,448 480,129 516,094 Throughput terminal revenues $ 26,288 $ 31,623 $ 110,591 $ 122,331 Storage terminal revenues 53,165 60,081 223,958 305,337 Total revenues 79,453 91,704 334,549 427,668 Operating expenses 38,744 45,436 154,270 185,597 Depreciation and amortization expense 18,469 19,282 73,076 87,500 Goodwill impairment loss - - - 34,060 Other impairment losses - - 46,122 95,711 Segment operating income $ 22,240 $ 26,986 $ 61,081 $ 24,800 Fuels Marketing: Product sales $ 120,574 $ 121,818 $ 520,486 $ 428,608 Cost of goods 107,850 116,056 484,477 417,000 Gross margin 12,724 5,762 36,009 11,608 Operating expenses 882 559 2,473 427 Segment operating income $ 11,842 $ 5,203 $ 33,536 $ 11,181 Consolidation and Intersegment Eliminations: Revenues $ (2 ) $ (3 ) $ (3 ) $ (14 ) Cost of goods (2 ) (3 ) (3 ) (14 ) Total $ - $ - $ - $ - Consolidated Information: Revenues $ 429,960 $ 417,416 $ 1,683,223 $ 1,618,500 Costs associated with service revenues: Operating expenses 92,353 100,155 364,989 388,078 Depreciation and amortization expense 63,195 63,080 251,878 266,588 Total costs associated with service revenues 155,548 163,235 616,867 654,666 Costs associated with product sales 108,730 116,612 486,947 417,413 Goodwill impairment loss - - - 34,060 Other impairment losses - - 46,122 154,908 Segment operating income 165,682 137,569 533,287 357,453 General and administrative expenses 34,460 33,873 117,116 113,207 Other depreciation and amortization expense 1,776 1,951 7,358 7,792 Consolidated operating income $ 129,446 $ 101,745 $ 408,813 $ 236,454

(a) Prior period throughputs for our Corpus Christi North Beach terminal in the storage segment were restated consistent with current period presentation.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

Note 1: NuStar Energy L.P. utilizes financial measures, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio, which are not defined in U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes these financial measures provide useful information to investors and other external users of our financial information because (i) they provide additional information about the operating performance of the partnership's assets and the cash the business is generating, (ii) investors and other external users of our financial statements benefit from having access to the same financial measures being utilized by management and our board of directors when making financial, operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) they highlight the impact of significant transactions. We may also adjust these measures to enhance the comparability of our performance across periods.

Our board of directors and management use EBITDA and/or DCF when assessing the following: (i) the performance of our assets, (ii) the viability of potential projects, (iii) our ability to fund distributions, (iv) our ability to fund capital expenditures and (v) our ability to service debt. In addition, our board of directors uses EBITDA, DCF and a distribution coverage ratio, which is calculated based on DCF, as some of the factors in its compensation determinations. DCF is a financial indicator used by the master limited partnership (MLP) investment community to compare partnership performance. DCF is used by the MLP investment community, in part, because the value of a partnership unit is partially based on its yield, and its yield is based on the cash distributions a partnership can pay its unitholders.

None of these financial measures are presented as an alternative to net income. They should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for a measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, DCF and distribution coverage ratio.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 91,603 $ 57,518 $ 222,747 $ 38,225 Interest expense, net 55,956 51,774 209,009 213,985 Income tax expense 911 353 3,239 3,888 Depreciation and amortization expense 64,971 65,031 259,236 274,380 EBITDA 213,441 174,676 694,231 530,478 Interest expense, net (55,956 ) (51,774 ) (209,009 ) (213,985 ) Reliability capital expenditures (8,118 ) (12,028 ) (32,775 ) (40,266 ) Income tax expense (911 ) (353 ) (3,239 ) (3,888 ) Long-term incentive equity awards (a) 3,337 3,222 11,434 11,959 Preferred unit distributions (32,511 ) (31,736 ) (127,589 ) (127,399 ) Goodwill impairment loss - - - 34,060 Other impairment losses - - 46,122 154,908 Income tax benefit related to impairment loss - - (1,144 ) - Premium on repurchase of Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units (49,600 ) - (49,600 ) - Other items 255 (18,960 ) 9,051 (12,833 ) DCF $ 69,937 $ 63,047 $ 337,482 $ 333,034 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 44,328 $ 44,008 $ 176,746 $ 175,470 Distribution coverage ratio (b) 1.58x 1.43x 1.91x 1.90x

(a) We intend to satisfy the vestings of these equity-based awards with the issuance of our common units. As such, the expenses related to these awards are considered non-cash and added back to DCF. Certain awards include distribution equivalent rights (DERs). Payments made in connection with DERs are deducted from DCF. (b) Distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio and Per Unit Data)

The following is the reconciliation for the calculation of our Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio, as defined in our revolving credit agreement (the Revolving Credit Agreement).

Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Operating income $ 408,813 $ 236,454 Depreciation and amortization expense 259,236 274,380 Goodwill impairment loss - 34,060 Other impairment losses 46,122 154,908 Amortization expense of equity-based awards 13,781 14,209 Pro forma effects of dispositions (a) (1,760 ) (22,710 ) Other (3,607 ) 1,762 Consolidated EBITDA, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 722,585 $ 693,063 Long-term debt, less current portion of finance leases $ 3,293,415 $ 3,183,555 Finance leases (long-term) (51,127 ) (52,930 ) Net fair value adjustments, unamortized discounts and unamortized debt issuance costs 33,252 38,315 NuStar Logistics' floating rate subordinated notes (402,500 ) (402,500 ) Consolidated Debt, as defined in the Revolving Credit Agreement $ 2,873,040 $ 2,766,440 Consolidated Debt Coverage Ratio (Consolidated Debt to Consolidated EBITDA) 3.98x 3.99x

(a) These adjustments represent the pro forma effects of the dispositions of the Point Tupper terminal, which was sold in April 2022, and the Eastern U.S. terminals, which were sold in October 2021.

The following are reconciliations of net income / net income (loss) per common unit to adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Net income / net income per common unit $ 91,603 $ 0.18 $ 222,747 $ 0.36 Gain from insurance recoveries (16,366 ) (0.15 ) (16,366 ) (0.15 ) Impairment loss - - 46,122 0.42 Income tax benefit related to impairment loss - - (1,144 ) (0.01 ) Gain on sale - - (1,564 ) (0.01 ) Premium on repurchase of Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units - 0.31 - 0.31 Adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit $ 75,237 $ 0.34 $ 249,795 $ 0.92

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Net income / net income (loss) per common unit $ 57,518 $ 0.19 $ 38,225 $ (0.99 ) Gain from insurance recoveries (5,488 ) (0.05 ) (14,860 ) (0.13 ) Goodwill impairment loss - - 34,060 0.31 Other impairment losses - - 154,908 1.41 Adjusted net income / adjusted net income per common unit $ 52,030 $ 0.14 $ 212,333 $ 0.60

NuStar Energy L.P. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars, Except Ratio Data)

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 EBITDA $ 213,441 $ 174,676 $ 694,231 $ 530,478 Gain from insurance recoveries (16,366 ) (5,488 ) (16,366 ) (14,860 ) Goodwill impairment loss - - - 34,060 Other impairment losses - - 46,122 154,908 Gain on sale - - (1,564 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 197,075 $ 169,188 $ 722,423 $ 704,586

The following is a reconciliation of DCF to adjusted DCF and adjusted distribution coverage ratio.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 DCF $ 69,937 $ 63,047 $ 337,482 $ 333,034 Gain from insurance recoveries (16,366 ) - (16,366 ) - Premium on repurchase of Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units 49,600 - 49,600 - Other (13,955 ) - (13,955 ) - Adjusted DCF $ 89,216 $ 63,047 $ 356,761 $ 333,034 Distributions applicable to common limited partners $ 44,328 $ 44,008 $ 176,746 $ 175,470 Adjusted distribution coverage ratio (a) 2.01x 1.43x 2.02x 1.90x

(a) Adjusted distribution coverage ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted DCF by distributions applicable to common limited partners.

The following is a reconciliation of projected net income to EBITDA.

Projected for the Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Net income $ 202,000 - 240,000 Interest expense, net 235,000 - 245,000 Income tax expense 3,000 - 5,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 260,000 - 270,000 EBITDA $ 700,000 - 760,000

NuStar Energy L.P. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information - Continued (Unaudited, Thousands of Dollars)

The following are reconciliations for our reported segments of operating income to segment EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Pipeline Storage Fuels Marketing Operating income $ 131,600 $ 22,240 $ 11,842 Depreciation and amortization expense 44,726 18,469 - Segment EBITDA $ 176,326 $ 40,709 $ 11,842 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Pipeline Storage Fuels Marketing Operating income $ 105,380 $ 26,986 $ 5,203 Depreciation and amortization expense 43,798 19,282 - Segment EBITDA $ 149,178 $ 46,268 $ 5,203 Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Pipeline Storage Fuels Marketing Operating income $ 438,670 $ 61,081 $ 33,536 Depreciation and amortization expense 178,802 73,076 - Segment EBITDA 617,472 134,157 33,536 Impairment loss - 46,122 - Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 617,472 $ 180,279 $ 33,536 Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Pipeline Storage Fuels Marketing Operating income $ 321,472 $ 24,800 $ 11,181 Depreciation and amortization expense 179,088 87,500 - Segment EBITDA 500,560 112,300 11,181 Impairment losses 59,197 129,771 - Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 559,757 $ 242,071 $ 11,181

