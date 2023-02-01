DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2U LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 280.1874
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 150403
CODE: RS2U LN
ISIN: LU1681038839
