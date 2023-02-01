Statement on behalf of Theleme Partners LLP

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rishi Sunak worked at Theleme from 2010 to 2013. Once he left, he ceased to have any ongoing financial interest in the funds managed by Theleme.

Neither Mr Sunak, nor any of his family members, have held a financial interest in any fund managed by Theleme, or in any Theleme management company entity, since 2013.

