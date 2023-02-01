Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director Declaration 01-Feb-2023 / 15:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cairn Homes plc

1 February 2023

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Euronext Listing Rule 6.1.67, Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or "the Company") notifies that Ms. Orla O'Gorman, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of HealthBeacon plc.

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc

+353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 16,700 unit landbank, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  220094 
EQS News ID:  1549241 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1549241&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2023 10:29 ET (15:29 GMT)

