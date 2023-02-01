Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023
Dow Jones News
01.02.2023 | 17:04
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights 01-Feb-2023 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CAIRN HOMES PLC

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Dublin/London, 1 February 2023: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") (Euronext Dublin/LSE: CRN) confirms that the total number of Ordinary Shares of EUR0.001 each in issue as at the date of this notice, was 685,777,452. Each Ordinary Share carries one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights is 685,777,452. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 685,777,452.

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 16,700 unit landbank, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  220095 
EQS News ID:  1549245 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1549245&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2023 10:31 ET (15:31 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
