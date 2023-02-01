Corporate Lending Market to Reach $47.2 Trillion, Globally, by 2031 at 10.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Flexible long-term lending offered by corporate lending options, the faster processing and sanctioning of loans by corporate lending options, and increasing collaboration between digital lending organizations and FinTech companies for payment collection drive the global corporate lending market growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Corporate Lending Market by Loan Type (Term Loan, Overdraft, Invoice Finance, Loan Against Securities, Others), by Type (Secured Lending, Unsecured Lending), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Provider (Banks, NBFCs, Credit Unions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031" According to the report, the global corporate lending industry generated $17.6 trillion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $47.2 trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.





Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13325

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Flexible long-term lending offered by corporate lending options, the faster processing and sanctioning of loans by corporate lending options, increasing collaboration between digital lending organizations and FinTech companies for payment collection, and corporate lending's benefit of allowing small firms and green lending company to access substantial sums of money by aggregating all their funding into one loan drive the growth of the global corporate lending market. However, non-performing assets (NPA), especially during the pandemic hampered the global market growth. On the other hand, developing economies increasingly digitizing various banking operations, advancements in smartphones, and the growing adoption of digital lending services among euro lending company present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the corporate lending industry positively, owing to an increase in corporate loans as most businesses went bankrupt.

Moreover, many banks were overburdened by the increase in corporate loans during the pandemic as firms sought financing. Moreover, the pandemic also resulted in the financial industry's enhanced attention on digital services as well as their demand from customers.

Owing to the closure of bank offices and significant wait times for phone help, previously hesitant internet users also adopted these channels for corporate loans during the pandemic. This factor became one of the major growth factors for the corporate lending market during the period.

The term loan segment to maintain its revenue dominance during the forecast period

Based on loan type, the term loan segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global corporate lending market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because term loans generally carry no penalties if they are paid off ahead of schedule. They are also offered at lower interest rates which attracts corporates to choose it. The interest rates are fixed, and do not vary during the loan's lifetime. On the other hand, the loan against securities segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031. This is because loan against securities of any kind is secured and has a lower interest rate than most unsecured loans and credit cards.

The secured lending segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on type, the secured lending segment held the largest market share of nearly three-fourths of the global corporate lending market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Rise in real estate industry in recent years boosted the need for secured loans in finance. Customers opting for loans to purchase new properties for the expansion of business aided the growth of the market. On the other hand, the unsecured lending segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. Businesses are increasingly opting for unsecured lending to get quick loan approval and save time for paperwork. This is primarily due to the widespread use of credit bureau ratings, as well as high moral responsibility of borrowers not to default, and the use of data analytics in underwriting and credit monitoring.

The large enterprises segment to garner the largest revenue during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global corporate lending market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because large enterprises are opting for corporate loans to expand their businesses and improve the cash flow. In addition, they mostly choose business loans to acquire other firms for business expansion. On the other hand, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. The surge in entrepreneurs, either aspiring to set up a new business or modify and expand a current establishment is boosting the segmental growth.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here (Get Full Insights in PDF - 276 Pages) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13325

Asia-Pacific to achieve a progressive revenue growth by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, capturing two-fifths of the global corporate lending market. The lending processes in Asia-Pacific banks implement unprecedented number of loan deferrals, payment holidays and government guarantee using rapidly installed technology such as FinTech, Machine Learning and others to fasten the process of loan approvals. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to lead in terms of revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. New-age FinTech players in the LAMEA region are capturing SME businesses with their shorter, faster, and transparent loan approval processes.

Leading Market Players

Morgan Stanley

UBS

Ashurst

Citigroup, Inc.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

GOLDMAN SACHS

JULIUS BAER

Bank of America Corporation

Clifford Chance

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Similar Reports We Have on BFSI Industry:

Commercial Lending Market By Type (Unsecured Lending and Secured Lending), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), and Provider (Banks and NBFCs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

FinTech Lending Market By Offering (Business Lending and Consumer Lending), Business Model (Balance Sheet Lenders and Marketplace Lenders), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs]), and Lending Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Micro lending Market by Service Provider (Banks, Micro Finance Institute (MFI), NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions) and Others), and End User (Solo Entrepreneurs & Individual, Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Digital Lending Platform Market By Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Type (Decision Automation, Collections & Recovery, Loan Processing, Risk & Compliance Management, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Banks, Insurance Companies, Credit Unions, Savings & Loan Associations, Peer-to-Peer Lending, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Peer to Peer Lending Market By Business Model (Alternate Marketplace Lending and Traditional Lending), Type (Consumer Lending and Business Lending), and End User (Consumer Credit Loans, Small Business Loans, Student Loans, and Real Estate Loans): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/corporate-lending-market-to-reach-47-2-trillion-globally-by-2031-at-10-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301736080.html