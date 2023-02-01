Signa Sports United N.V. ("SSU" or the "company"), a NYSE-listed specialist sports e-commerce company with businesses in bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports, today announced that the company's fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 financial results will be released before the markets open on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. SSU's management will host a conference call on February 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties will be able to access the conference call by dialing 1-855-9796-654 (in the United States) or +1-646-664-1960 (outside of the United States), along with access code 136438. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on SSU's website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com/.

About Signa Sports United:

Signa Sports United (SSU) is a NYSE-listed specialist sports e-commerce company with headquarters in Berlin. It has businesses operating within bike, tennis, outdoor and team sports. SSU has more than 80 online sites and partners with 500 shops serving over 6.5 million customers worldwide. It includes Tennis-Point, WiggleCRC, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, TennisPro and Outfitter.

Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005755/en/

Contacts:

SSU Investor Contact

Alima Levy

a.levy@signa-sportsunited.com

+49 174 730 4938



SSU Press Contact

Justine Powell

j.powell@signa-sportsunited.com

+49 1523 464 9843