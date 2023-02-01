REVIEWS.ai Shares Consumer Insights Software and Expertise at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / REVIEWS.ai shared its leading review monitoring and analytics SaaS at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, showcasing how its platform helps brands listen to their customers and make better products. The conference, held Jan. 5-8, brought together 115,000 attendees from some of the biggest names in technology and allowed REVIEWS.ai.ai to present its innovative solutions to a wide audience.

"CES 2023 was a huge success for us," Julius Kurushko, REVIEWS.ai's Strategy Director, said. "We were able to share our software with a diverse group of people and connect with key players in the technology industry. Many of the people we met were impressed with our platform's capabilities and expressed interest in integrating it into their own operations."

REVIEWS.ai shared 144 demos of its platform, highlighting significant features and how it can help businesses improve their customer experience. The team also gave away over 300 copies of Matt R. Vance's popular book The Review Cycle , which provides valuable insights and tips on effectively managing online reviews and reputation.

Author, Matt R. Vance, made an appearance to sign books and greet those visiting the REVIEWS.ai booth. "It is thrilling to teach others about the impact reviews have on sales growth and engineering better experiences. REVIEWS.ai makes this possible at scale for even the largest product catalogs," Vance stated. "I have been a user of REVIEWS.ai since 2017, so being here is special."

"One of the main reasons our customers love the REVIEWS.ai platform is how easy it is to understand customers' needs and preferences," Kurushko explained. "By monitoring and analyzing customer reviews and feedback across the major retail sites, brands can reliably measure customer feedback, then use this information to improve their products and services. This is especially important in the fast-paced world of technology, where staying ahead of the competition is vital for success."

With people from 298 companies and 30 countries attending CES, the REVIEWS.ai team had the opportunity to connect with top CPG brands and startups. The team discussed how the platform can help businesses manage their reputations, improve customer experience, increase brand loyalty and drive sales.

Using machine learning and natural language processing (NLP), REVIEWS.ai allows businesses to gather insights from thousands of customer reviews in just a few clicks, aggregating data from more than 50 major retail sites into a visually pleasing dashboard. REVIEWS.ai also includes options to monitor competing brands so companies can further develop their brand strategy.

