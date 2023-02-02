

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) on Thursday said its sales in the year 2022 increased to CHF63.281 billion from CHF62.801 billion in the previous year, helped by growth in Pharma as well as Diagnostics divisions.



Net profit for the year declined to CHF13.531 billion from CHF14.935 billion a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, core profit was CHF17.53 billion or CHF20.30 per share, compared with CHF18.071 billion or CHF19.81 per share last year.



Looking forward to 2023, the company expects sales to decline in low-single digits.



