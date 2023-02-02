Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Jetzt noch frühzeitig einsteigen!? - Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JR3A ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 Ticker-Symbol: 0XP 
Tradegate
02.02.23
08:31 Uhr
0,183 Euro
+0,002
+1,33 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1770,19009:34
0,1820,19109:34
ACCESSWIRE
02.02.2023 | 08:02
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Change of Company Secretary and Office Address

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB); (NASDAQ:ARBK), announces that it has appointed MSP Corporate Services Limited as its company secretary with immediate effect and changed its registered office address to: Eastcastle House, 27/28 Eastcastle Street, London, England W1W 8DH.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall

Chief Executive

ir@argoblockchain.com

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance

Jonny Franklin-Adams

Seamus Fricker

Joint Corporate Broker

Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

Salamander Davoudi

Emma Valgimigli

Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco

Nasser Al-Sayed

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB); (NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. Argo also participates in several Web 3.0, DeFi and GameFi projects through its Argo Labs division, further contributing to its business operations, as well as the development of the cryptocurrency markets. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737822/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Change-of-Company-Secretary-and-Office-Address

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.