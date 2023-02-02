Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023

Dow Jones News
02.02.2023 | 08:31
124 Leser
Superdry plc: Statement Regarding Superdry plc

DJ Superdry plc: Statement Regarding Superdry plc

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Statement Regarding Superdry plc 02-Feb-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.8 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE")

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2 February 2023

Statement Regarding Superdry plc

Julian Dunkerton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Superdry plc ("Superdry"), notes recent press reports that, while there has been speculation that he is considering taking Superdry private, he said that there were "no plans to do this at the moment". This is a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies.

For the purposes of Note 2 on Rule 2.8 of the Code, Julian Dunkerton and any person(s) acting in concert with him reserve the right to make or participate in an offer for Superdry (and/or take any other actions which would otherwise be restricted under Rule 2.8 of the Code) within the next six months following the date of this announcement in the following circumstances:

(i) with the agreement of the Superdry Board;

(ii) following the announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for Superdry by or on behalf of a third party;

(iii) following the announcement by Superdry of a Rule 9 waiver proposal (as described in Note 1 of the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9 of the Takeover Code) or a reverse takeover (as defined in the Code); or

(iv) where the Takeover Panel has determined that there has been a material change of circumstances.

Media enquiries: 

Tim Danaher  tdanaher@brunswickgroup.com +44 (0) 2074 045959

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: SPC 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 220124 
EQS News ID:  1549513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1549513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
