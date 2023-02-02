

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group PLC (NCC.L), a cyber security and resilience services provider, Thursday said its profit before tax for the first six months of the year increased to 10.3 million pounds from 8.4 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit rose to 7.6 million pounds or 2.4p per share from 5.8 million pounds or 1.9p per share last year.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted basic EPS decreased to 4.3p from 4.4p last year.



Revenue for the period grew to 176.6 million pounds from 150.1 million pounds in the previous year.



The company's Board declared an interim dividend of 1.50p per share, to be paid on March 17, to shareholders on the register as on February 17.



Looking forward, the company said it expects full-year revenue to grow in single digits.



