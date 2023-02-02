

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment in Switzerland improved significantly in the January quarter to top economists' expectations, survey data from the State Secretariat For Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to -30 from -47 in the October survey. Economists had expected a score of -38.



The latest reading was the strongest since the second quarter survey of 2022, when it was -28.



'Consumers are significantly more optimistic on economic performance over the next 12 months than they were in October 2022,' SECO said.



However, the headline reading remained well below its long-term average of -6 points.



