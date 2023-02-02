DJ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist (100D LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 116.1561
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 345651
CODE: 100D LN
ISIN: LU1650492256
