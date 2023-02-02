DJ Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Leaders Extra UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.2602

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4682038

CODE: LESG LN

ISIN: LU1769088581

