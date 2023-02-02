DJ Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 54.9403

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8668362

CODE: UCRP LN

ISIN: LU1806495575

