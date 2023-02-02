DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (CE2D LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.9364
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7638355
CODE: CE2D LN
ISIN: LU1737652310
