Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Dow Jones News
02.02.2023 | 10:10
Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAM LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.9669

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 579043

CODE: PRAM LN

ISIN: LU2300295123

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2300295123 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRAM LN 
Sequence No.:  220343 
EQS News ID:  1550079 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1550079&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2023 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
