DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEG LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.5419

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5953676

CODE: CNEG LN

ISIN: LU2343997487

