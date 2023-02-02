Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 2
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 1 February 2023 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,515.63p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,552.76p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.7%. There are currently 85,344,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 February 2023