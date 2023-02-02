Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023

WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Ticker-Symbol: IT3 
Frankfurt
02.02.23
08:04 Uhr
1,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.02.2023 | 10:58
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend 02-Feb-2023 / 09:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2 February 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company")

Interim dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, confirms its third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 28 February 2023 to shareholders on the register on 10 February 2023, will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID").

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                         custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 220373 
EQS News ID:  1550197 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1550197&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2023 04:25 ET (09:25 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
