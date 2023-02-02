DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend 02-Feb-2023 / 09:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2 February 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company")

Interim dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, confirms its third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2023 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 28 February 2023 to shareholders on the register on 10 February 2023, will be designated as a property income distribution ("PID").

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: DIV TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 Sequence No.: 220373 EQS News ID: 1550197 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1550197&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2023 04:25 ET (09:25 GMT)