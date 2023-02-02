Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Sleep Cycle AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Sleep Cycle AB (publ) is removed (8/23)

Den 19 december 2022 gavs aktierna i Sleep Cycle AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Velvet Cichlid AB till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Idag, den 2 februari 2023, offentliggjorde Velvet Cichlid AB ett pressmeddelande med det slutliga utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Sleep Cycle AB (publ) (SLEEP, ISIN-kod SE0015961404, orderboks-ID 227472) ska tas bort. On December 19, 2022, the shares in Sleep Cycle AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Velvet Cichlid AB to the shareholders in the Company. Today, February 2, 2023, Velvet Cichlid AB issued a press release with information on the outcome of the public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in Sleep Cycle AB (publ) (SLEEP, ISIN code SE0015961404, order book ID 227472) shall be removed. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.