Donnerstag, 02.02.2023
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Sleep Cycle AB (publ) tas bort / The observation status for Sleep Cycle AB (publ) is removed (8/23)

Den 19 december 2022 gavs aktierna i Sleep Cycle AB (publ) ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Velvet Cichlid AB till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Idag, den 2 februari 2023, offentliggjorde Velvet Cichlid AB ett
pressmeddelande med det slutliga utfallet i det offentliga uppköpserbjudandet. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Sleep Cycle AB (publ) (SLEEP, ISIN-kod
SE0015961404, orderboks-ID 227472) ska tas bort. 

On December 19, 2022, the shares in Sleep Cycle AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Velvet
Cichlid AB to the shareholders in the Company. 

Today, February 2, 2023, Velvet Cichlid AB issued a press release with
information on the outcome of the public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in Sleep Cycle AB (publ) (SLEEP, ISIN code SE0015961404,
order book ID 227472) shall be removed. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
