Intelligent power management company Eaton has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE magazine for the sixth straight year.

"We're honored to be named among the world's most admired companies once again," said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. "This recognition reflects our broader commitment to operating in a way that benefits our stakeholders and all of society. We're proud of the work our teams do every day to improve the lives of the people we serve."

FORTUNE's list of the World's Most Admired Companies is based on company surveys and peer ratings from top executives, directors and members of the financial community. They rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, 2023 marks Eaton's 100th anniversary of being listed on the NYSE. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005273/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Tolhurst

(440) 523-4006

jennifertolhurst@eaton.com