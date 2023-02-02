BlueCoconut Media has launched their hyper-local authority marketing service for reconstructive plastic surgery and aesthetic healthcare providers.

Glen Ridge, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - BlueCoconut Media launched a new hyper-local marketing service, offering plastic surgeons, as well as reconstructive and aesthetic care providers a comprehensive marketing solution designed to improve online visibility and brand awareness.

For more information, visit https://bluecoconutmedia.clientcabin.com

BlueCoconut Media Launches Hyper Local Authority Marketing For Plastic Surgeons

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/153033_0698815a844d2a00_001full.jpg

The new hyper-local marketing service is designed to provide professionally written and informative marketing material, which focuses on the client's brand and services. The agency explains that its marketing solution is optimized to focus on the client's local area, thus improving their visibility and brand recognition in the local community.

"Our team consists of writers, developers and advertising professionals that have helped hundreds of businesses get more clients, patients and customers in a variety of industries," says BlueCoconut Media Founder and CEO Patrick Dzisah. "If there's a service you offer in a specific location, neighborhood or region, we help you get seen."

As part of the new hyper-local marketing service, the agency combines AI technology and a team of professional writers to deliver multimedia marketing campaigns designed to build authority and customer trust. Additionally, as a reputation marketing solution as well, the agency's hyper-local marketing strategy helps plastic surgeons and aesthetics clinics create positive coverage for their brand name.

The agency explains that its new service helps plastic surgeons improve their organic ranking and online presence. "With our omnichannel approach, we can create long-term visibility for our clients and help them establish themselves as industry leaders," says Patrick. "We chose to focus our efforts on the aesthetic care industry in order to assist this underrepresented market."

With the new hyper-local authority marketing service, BlueCoconut Media is offering a comprehensive multimedia marketing solution to clinics and surgeons offering plastic and reconstructive surgery. Led by Patrick Dzisah, who has half-a-decade experience in marketing, BlueCoconut Media specializes in multimedia marketing solutions for local businesses.

Interested parties can learn more about BlueCoconut Media and their new service at https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-dzisah.

Contact Info:

Name: Patrick Dzisah

Email: patrick@unickmedia.com

Organization: Unick Media LLC DBA BlueCoconut Media

Address: 225 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028, United States

Website: https://bluecoconutmedia.clientcabin.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153033