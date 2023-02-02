Widths of Mineralized System Expanded Significantly

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing 100,000-meter drill program at the Moss Lake Project in Northwest Ontario, Canada (the "Moss Lake Gold Project").

Highlights:

Hole MMD-22-063 has confirmed the presence of high-grade mineralization within the previously perceived low grade and low tonnage Southwest Zone and shown the zone to be almost 300 meters wide . Best intercepts include: 1.60 g/t Au over 57.5m from 230.5m depth in MMD-22-063 including: 9.46 g/t Au over 7.45m from 234.0m



1.18 g/t Au over 18.25m from 387.75m





Results for thirteen holes drilled to explore the northern and southern flanks of the mineralized shear zone system in the Main Zone have expanded the cumulative width of multiple, close-spaced, high-grade gold shears by 150-200 meters to over 550 meters at the Main Zone with best intercepts of: 0.93 g/t Au over 126.0m from 467.0m depth in MMD-22-059 including: 1.64 g/t over 48.0m from 513.0m



3.67 g/t Au over 13.65m from 612.35m



1.05 g/t Au over 34.0m from 257.0m depth in MMD-22-088 including: 1.51 g/t Au over 15.0m from 276.0m



1.84 g/t Au over 14.95m from 483.05m



President and CEO, Brett Richards, stated: "These results once again support our thesis that the size and scale of the Moss Lake Gold Project will be large enough to support a material and meaningful update to the mineral resource estimate ("MRE") in April 2023, followed by a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on the updated resource. We continue to find additions to the resource on step out holes laterally and along strike from the historic resource profile, and we look to continue to explore the impact of these additions to the resource model, as well as guiding us in future drill targets."

Technical Overview

Figure 1 shows the better intercepts in plain view and Figure 2 is a typical section through hole MMD-22-063. Table 1 shows the significant intercepts. Table 2 shows the drill hole locations.





Figure 1: Drill plan showing best of several +1 g/t Au intercepts relative to the current Mineral Resource and highlighting the additional shears.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/153300_2909b97504e5db83_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Drill section through MMD-22-063 relative to the current Mineral Resource and highlighting the additional shears and potential to significantly deepen the open pit shell.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/153300_2909b97504e5db83_003full.jpg

Results have been received for MMD-22-063, which was the final hole from the first pass drill pattern at the Southwest Zone. The hole infills two previous holes and has shown that there is continuity to the high-grade core of the zone. In addition to the high-grade lenses highlighted above, the hole also intersected multiple lenses of lower grade mineralization throughout the hole including 0.58 g/t Au over 23.2m from 27.9m, 0.81 g/t Au over 20.6m from 355m, and 0.55 g/t Au over 7.95m from 417.05m. These confirm the increased tonnage potential in the Southwest Zone with mineralization above the low-grade cutoff of 0.40 g/t Au used for the current mineral resource estimate over a zone that is almost 300 meters wide.

A second pass drill pattern over the Southwest zone was completed in January, infilling the newly discovered high-grade shears and exploring for additional shears.

Results have also been received for thirteen holes that have explored the edges of the Main Zone on its northern and southern flanks. Six holes targeted the northern side of the shear system, and seven holes targeted the southern side. These holes intersected high-grade shears over a zone that is 200 meters wider than previously understood, making the main zone over 550 meters wide at its widest point.

As with the center of the Main Zone, these shears lie within broad zones of low-grade mineralization within the altered diorite intrusion host. Examples include 0.84 g/t Au over 37m from 608m in MQD-22-058; 0.33 g/t Au over 35.65m from 231.35m, 0.42 g/t Au over 34m from 273m and 0.86 g/t Au over 126m from 467m in MMD-22-059; 0.58 g/t Au over 75m from 543.5m in MMD-22-060; 0.91 g/t Au over 33m from 257m in MMD-22-088; 0.58 g/t Au over 75m from 422m in MMD-22-089; 0.39 g/t Au over 40.5m from 453.8m in MQD-22-091; and 0.72 g/t Au over 15m from 207 in MMD-22-095.

The shears in the north and south were sparsely drilled by historical drill holes and represent opportunity to potentially expand the mineral resource and to properly understand the mineralizing system.

A detailed review of current and previous high-grade intercepts has identified various gold, silver, and bismuth bearing tellurides across all three zones of the Moss Lake Gold Project deposit. The tellurides have been located within pyrite±-chalcopyrite bearing quartz-chlorite-carbonate veins and sulphide-rich hydrothermal breccias previously identified in the vein paragenesis to be emplaced near the end of deformational history. Identifying and outlining the late structural events will allow for enhanced targeting of the high-grade portions of Moss Lake Gold Project and will assist in refining generative targets by focusing on preferred horizons for these structures to occur.





Figure 3: Tellurides identified at 234.1m of MQD-21-009 within a py+cpy bearing undulating qt+ch±cb shear vein. The sample yielded 39.7g/t Au, 73.7g/t Ag, 63.5g/t Te over 0.9m.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8051/153300_2909b97504e5db83_004full.jpg

Pete Flindell, VP Exploration for Goldshore, said, "The high-grade drill results in the Southwest Zone provide confidence that this area has significant resource potential. The results along the northern and southern flanks of the Main Zone also represent a significant expansion to the width of the mineralized zone, which should assist our goal of potentially expanding the mineral resource and improving its quality in early Q2."

Table 1: Significant downhole gold intercepts

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH

(m) TRUE

WIDTH

(m) CUT

GRADE

(g/t Au) UNCUT

GRADE

(g/t Au) MMD-22-058 314.00 321.00 7.00 4.1 0.41 0.41

374.90 392.30 17.40 10.3 0.36 0.36

466.00 468.30 2.30 1.4 0.38 0.38

491.70 505.00 13.30 8.1 0.39 0.39

517.00 519.00 2.00 1.2 0.35 0.35

553.45 574.45 21.00 13.3 0.37 0.37

593.00 595.00 2.00 1.3 0.37 0.37

608.00 645.00 37.00 23.9 0.87 0.87 including 614.00 621.00 7.00 4.5 1.40 1.40 and 628.00 636.00 8.00 5.2 1.04 1.04 and 641.00 645.00 4.00 2.6 1.54 1.54













MMD-22-059 231.35 307.00 75.65 51.8 0.36 0.36 including 236.00 239.20 3.20 2.2 1.01 1.01 and 280.00 284.00 4.00 2.7 1.45 1.45

342.00 348.00 6.00 4.2 0.36 0.36

361.00 392.00 31.00 22.0 0.36 0.36

467.00 593.00 126.00 92.3 0.93 0.93 including 475.60 484.70 9.10 6.6 1.50 1.50 and 504.65 509.30 4.65 3.4 1.08 1.08 and 513.00 561.00 48.00 35.3 1.64 1.64

612.35 626.00 13.65 10.2 2.56 3.67













MMD-22-060 95.20 102.00 6.80 3.5 0.40 0.40

336.95 346.00 9.05 5.1 0.31 0.31

361.10 379.00 17.90 10.2 0.70 0.70 including 364.00 368.10 4.10 2.3 2.14 2.14

475.80 481.10 5.30 3.1 0.39 0.39

543.50 569.00 25.50 16.1 0.79 0.79

584.00 592.15 8.15 5.2 0.46 0.46













MMD-22-061 113.55 121.00 7.45 3.9 0.30 0.30

125.25 130.00 4.75 2.5 0.31 0.31

213.00 216.40 3.40 1.9 0.38 0.38

234.95 237.00 2.05 1.1 0.46 0.46

331.65 343.30 11.65 6.7 0.58 0.58

449.00 455.10 6.10 3.6 0.39 0.39

460.00 462.00 2.00 1.2 0.64 0.64

570.00 593.00 23.00 14.5 0.31 0.31













MMD-22-063 27.90 51.10 23.20 15.0 0.58 0.58 including 39.00 41.95 2.95 1.9 1.45 1.45

165.00 169.00 4.00 2.7 0.53 0.53

230.50 288.00 57.50 42.0 1.60 1.60 including 234.00 241.45 7.45 5.4 9.46 9.46

328.00 330.00 2.00 1.5 0.89 0.89

355.00 375.60 20.60 15.5 0.81 0.81 including 357.00 360.00 3.00 2.2 3.57 3.57 and 373.00 375.60 2.60 2.0 1.28 1.28

387.75 406.00 18.25 13.8 1.18 1.18

417.05 425.00 7.95 6.0 0.55 0.55

544.00 546.00 2.00 1.6 0.31 0.31













MMD-22-068 17.15 23.00 5.85 2.9 0.34 0.34

307.00 327.00 20.00 11.8 0.42 0.42

337.10 341.40 4.30 2.5 0.45 0.45

347.95 350.55 2.60 1.5 0.44 0.44

361.00 376.00 15.00 9.0 0.61 0.61 including 370.00 373.00 3.00 1.8 1.78 1.78

570.40 581.30 10.90 7.1 0.32 0.32

625.55 672.00 46.45 31.3 0.35 0.35













MMD-22-069 57.00 63.00 6.00 3.3 0.77 0.77

266.50 276.00 9.50 6.5 0.52 0.52

525.00 530.00 5.00 3.5 0.35 0.35

540.15 545.00 4.85 3.4 0.45 0.45

567.00 569.95 2.95 2.1 0.61 0.61

581.90 588.20 6.30 4.5 0.32 0.32













MMD-22-071 629.85 633.80 3.95 3.0 0.45 0.45













MMD-22-084 194.00 213.15 19.15 14.9 0.53 0.53 including 198.00 203.00 5.00 3.9 1.32 1.32

229.00 231.00 2.00 1.6 0.47 0.47

255.00 258.50 3.50 2.8 1.74 1.74

292.55 294.55 2.00 1.6 0.43 0.43

399.00 403.65 4.65 3.8 0.96 0.96













MMD-22-088 55.25 58.05 2.80 2.0 0.31 0.31

111.00 115.55 4.55 3.3 0.31 0.31

149.00 166.00 17.00 12.8 0.45 0.45

179.00 186.00 7.00 5.3 0.41 0.41

209.70 222.00 12.30 9.4 0.46 0.46

257.00 291.00 34.00 26.3 1.05 1.05 including 276.00 291.00 15.00 11.6 1.51 1.51

432.00 434.00 2.00 1.6 0.46 0.46

444.95 468.10 23.15 18.5 0.32 0.32

483.05 498.00 14.95 12.0 1.84 1.84 including 483.05 496.00 12.95 10.4 2.04 2.04













MMD-22-089 302.10 309.00 6.90 5.1 0.63 0.63 including 307.00 309.00 2.00 1.5 1.30 1.30

321.00 334.80 13.80 10.3 0.34 0.34

390.00 392.00 2.00 1.5 0.41 0.41

422.00 497.00 75.00 58.4 0.59 0.59 including 431.00 433.00 2.00 1.5 3.66 3.66 and 444.00 456.00 12.00 9.3 1.05 1.05 and 478.00 488.00 10.00 7.8 1.19 1.19













MMD-22-091 153.70 162.55 8.85 6.1 0.53 0.53

201.00 206.95 5.95 4.2 0.42 0.42

363.55 378.00 14.45 10.7 0.32 0.32

397.00 401.55 4.55 3.4 0.45 0.45

453.80 494.30 40.50 30.8 0.41 0.41













MMD-22-093 473.25 481.00 7.75 6.0 0.61 0.61

496.00 512.80 16.80 13.2 0.44 0.44 including 509.25 512.80 3.55 2.8 1.05 1.05

523.00 525.25 2.25 1.8 3.04 3.04

551.00 555.20 4.20 3.3 0.32 0.32

587.20 606.20 19.00 15.1 0.33 0.33

617.40 620.55 3.15 2.5 0.33 0.33

628.00 630.80 2.80 2.2 0.56 0.56













MMD-22-095 161.20 167.45 6.25 4.4 1.10 1.10 including 163.00 165.00 2.00 1.4 2.41 2.41

186.30 190.00 3.70 2.6 0.33 0.33

207.00 222.00 15.00 10.7 0.72 0.72 including 211.65 215.05 3.40 2.4 1.56 1.56

267.00 276.00 9.00 6.5 0.46 0.46 including 274.00 276.00 2.00 1.4 1.61 1.61

373.60 376.15 2.55 1.9 0.44 0.44

412.50 418.00 5.50 4.1 0.71 0.71 Intersections calculated above at 0.3 g/t Au cut off with a top cut of 30 g/t Au and a maximum internal waste interval of 10 metres. Bordered intervals are intersections calculated above a 1.0 g/t Au cut off. Intervals in bold are those with a grade thickness factor exceeding 20 gram x metres / tonne gold. True widths are approximate and assume a subvertical body.

Table 2: Location of drill holes in this press release

HOLE EAST NORTH RL AZIMUTH DIP EOH MMD-22-058 668,743 5,379,407 454 153° -60° 645.00 MMD-22-059 668,819 5,379,436 439 154° -50° 648.00 MMD-22-060 668,909 5,379,474 436 155° -60° 600.05 MMD-22-061 669,091 5,379,558 448 155° -60° 600.00 MMD-22-063 668,481 5,378,460 439 148° -50° 563.00 MMD-22-068 669,177 5,379,614 455 154° -60° 699.10 MMD-22-069 669,254 5,379,629 445 151° -59° 600.00 MMD-22-071 669,077 5,378,242 432 335° -51° 648.00 MMD-22-084 668,973 5,378,574 428 337° -45° 414.15 MMD-22-088 669,031 5,378,642 431 336° 45° 498.00 MMD-22-089 668,972 5,378,560 428 314° -51° 497.90 MMD-22-091 669,172 5,378,762 431 332° -49° 494.30 MMD-22-093 669,018 5,378,463 430 289° -50° 651.00 MMD-22-095 669,090 5,378,690 428 345° -45° 420.00 Approximate collar coordinates in NAD 83, Zone 15N

Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

All samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay for preparation and analysis was performed in the ALS Vancouver analytical facility. ALS is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for the Accreditation of Mineral Analysis Testing Laboratories and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025. Samples were analyzed for gold via fire assay with an AA finish ("Au-AA23") and 48 pathfinder elements via ICP-MS after four-acid digestion ("ME-MS61"). Samples that assayed over 10 ppm Au were re-run via fire assay with a gravimetric finish ("Au-GRA21").

In addition to ALS quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocols, Goldshore has implemented a quality control program for all samples collected through the drilling program. The quality control program was designed by a qualified and independent third party, with a focus on the quality of analytical results for gold. Analytical results are received, imported to our secure on-line database and evaluated to meet our established guidelines to ensure that all sample batches pass industry best practice for analytical quality control. Certified reference materials are considered acceptable if values returned are within three standard deviations of the certified value reported by the manufacture of the material. In addition to the certified reference material, certified blank material is included in the sample stream to monitor contamination during sample preparation. Blank material results are assessed based on the returned gold result being less than ten times the quoted lower detection limit of the analytical method. The results of the on-going analytical quality control program are evaluated and reported to Goldshore by Orix Geoscience Inc.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company, and owns 100% of the Moss Lake Gold Project located in Ontario. Wesdome is currently a large shareholder of Goldshore with an approximate 22% equity position in the Company. Well-financed and supported by an industry-leading management group, board of directors and advisory board, Goldshore is positioned to advance the Moss Lake Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

Peter Flindell, P.Geo., MAusIMM, MAIG, Vice President - Exploration of the Company, a qualified person under NI 43-101 has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

