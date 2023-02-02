Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's customer acquisition, retention, and development brand, Betting Hero ("Betting Hero") has been shortlisted as finalists for five award categories in the 2023 iGB Affiliate Awards ("iGB Awards").

The iGB Awards are hosted during iGB Affiliate London, one of the largest affiliate marketing events in the world, which takes place from February 8th to February 11th, 2023, and is attended by over 5,000 affiliates, advertisers, networks e-commerce sellers, and tech suppliers.1

Betting Hero's Nominations:

Best Sports Betting Affiliate

Best Casino Affiliate

Rising Star

Innovation Award

Affiliate Employer of the Year

Betting Hero has been shortlisted alongside various leading gaming and affiliate marketing companies such as Better Collective, Gambling.com Group, GiG Media, TAG Media, and more. The iGB Awards ceremony will be hosted at the Troxy in London, United Kingdom, on February 9th, 2023. For more information, please visit https://london.igbaffiliate.com/igb-affiliate-awards.

"We are delighted that Betting Hero has been shortlisted for five awards at the upcoming 2023 iGB Affiliate Awards," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Being the most-shortlisted company to be recognized in this year's class emphasizes the uniqueness of Betting Hero as a premier affiliate marketing organization within the North American sports betting industry. Betting Hero strategically partners with the industry's leading operators to not only acquire new customers, but to retain, and develop them as well. We look forward to attending the awards ceremony alongside the Betting Hero team."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite's one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates multiple B2C brands, such as Scottish sportsbook McBookie and Brazilian sportsbook VamosGG. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused AmAff, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero, Props.com, and BetPrep.

About Betting Hero

Betting Hero, a FansUnite subsidiary, is the No. 1 in-person customer acquisition company in the legal U.S. online gambling industry. Founded in 2018, Betting Hero started as a street team helping customers at New Jersey tailgates sign up for newly legalized sports betting apps. Betting Hero now partners with top sports betting and online gambling operators across hundreds of venues spanning the U.S. to help thousands of consumers enjoy their experience betting online. Betting Hero has helped over 250,000 customers at events nationwide register, deposit, and bet at legal U.S. online sportsbooks and casinos.

