

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp (SON.L) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled ¥326.809 billion, or ¥263.89 per share. This compares with ¥346.161 billion, or ¥276.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to ¥3412.914 billion from ¥3031.319 billion last year.



Sony Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): ¥326.809 Bln. vs. ¥346.161 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): ¥263.89 vs. ¥276.65 last year. -Revenue (Q3): ¥3412.914 Bln vs. ¥3031.319 Bln last year.



