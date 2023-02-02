Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023

WKN: A1XA9J ISIN: FI4000074984 Ticker-Symbol: 2VO 
Tradegate
02.02.23
09:56 Uhr
29,620 Euro
+0,120
+0,41 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
PR Newswire
02.02.2023 | 13:06
109 Leser
Valmet Oyj: Invitation to Valmet's Capital Markets Day on March 8, 2023

Valmet Oyj's press release on February 2, 2023 at 1:10 p.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet invites analysts, institutional investors and other capital market representatives to its Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The event will take place in Espoo, Finland, at Hotel Hanaholmen (Hanasaarenranta 5).

The aim of the Capital Markets Day is to provide an update on Valmet's businesses and drivers for growth and profitability. The day will include presentations by Pasi Laine, President and CEO, Katri Hokkanen, CFO and the Business Line Presidents.

Anyone can follow the event via a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/cmd-2023. The recording of the event will be available at the same address shortly after the event. The presentation materials will be available on Valmet's website www.valmet.com/cmd2023/ at the beginning of the event. The language of the event and materials is English.

It is possible to ask the management questions throughout the event, also via the webcast.

Agenda of Valmet's Capital Markets Day 2023

11:15 a.m.

Registration and lunch

12:00 p.m.

Opening of Valmet's CMD 2023
Pekka Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations

12:05 p.m.

Presentations

  • Pasi Laine, President and CEO
  • Katri Hokkanen, CFO
  • Aki Niemi, President, Services Business Line
  • Simo Sääskilahti, President, Flow Control Business Line
  • Emilia Torttila-Miettinen, President, Automation Systems Business Line
  • Jari Vähäpesola, President, Paper Business Line
  • Sami Riekkola, President, Pulp and Energy Business Line

3:45 p.m.

Event ends
Cocktails


The program is subject to change. A more detailed agenda will be available at www.valmet.com/cmd2023/.

Registration and more information

In order to attend the event at Hotel Hanaholmen, please register at https://valmet.videosync.fi/cmd-2023 by Tuesday, February 21 at the latest. The number of seats is limited, so we recommend registering early. More information on the event can be found at www.valmet.com/cmd2023/. If you have any questions regarding the event, please contact IR@valmet.com.

VALMET
Katri Hokkanen
CFO
Pekka Rouhiainen
Vice President, Investor Relations

For further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-valmets-capital-markets-day-on-march-8-2023-301737325.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.