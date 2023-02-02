DJ Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 77.9109
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28994671
CODE: WSRI LN
ISIN: LU1861134382
ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI LN
