

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH):



Earnings: -$130 million in Q2 vs. $49 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.50 in Q2 vs. $0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $346 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.14 per share Revenue: $51.47 billion in Q2 vs. $45.46 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.50



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.