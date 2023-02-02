Zoomd Technologies Ltd.: Zoomd Technologies selected as one of the top two most interesting companies at the AlphaNorth Capital Conference

Zoomd received high praise with the highest scoring by capital investors at the January 2023 AlphaNorth Capital conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is pleased to announce that was selected as one of the top two most interesting companies at the AlphaNorth Capital Conference. This recognition showcases the Company's innovative solutions and its commitment to driving growth in the industry. Zoomd is at the forefront of the digital advertising space, providing marketers with a comprehensive and effective platform to reach and engage with their target audience.





"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top two most interesting companies at the AlphaNorth Capital Conference," said Ofer Eitan, CEO of Zoomd Technologies. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive success for our clients. Our platform and technology is designed to help marketers reach their target audience in new and impactful ways, and this recognition is a validation of the impact we're making in the digital advertising space."

The AlphaNorth Capital Conference is a highly regarded event in the financial industry, bringing together top executives, investors and industry experts to discuss the latest trends and developments in the world of finance. Zoomd's selection as one of the top two most interesting companies at the event highlights the Company's leadership position in the industry and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

About ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

