Optimus HealthCare Services, Inc: Clinical Research Alliance Announces A Partnership with Spesana to Support Clinical Trials

Combining decades of expertise in delivering healthcare services and expanding patient access to clinical trials.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Clinical Research Alliance (CRA), a division of Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:OHCS), announced a new strategic partnership with Spesana, by which CRA will be utilizing the Spesana Healthcare Platform, an innovative digital health technology, to enhance CRA's clinical trial solutions. By being integrated at the point of care with the Spesana Healthcare Platform, CRA will have several digital health tools at its disposal to efficiently identify and enroll patients in clinical trials. Together, CRA and Spesana will be bringing a new level of care to providers, clinical trial sponsors and patients in the New York City area.

CRA is comprised of dedicated physicians and healthcare professionals that are committed to providing patients with the opportunity to participate in clinical trials testing experimental cancer treatments in their local communities. CRA has a community-oriented mindset and is focused on helping underserved communities and patient populations. CRA assists local physicians in providing high quality patient care and integrity of clinical service on the front line of disease. CRA has participated in close to 200 clinical trials delivering access to thousands of patients.

"We are dedicated to our mission of supporting clinical trials in underserved communities. This means making investments in technology for our professionals to utilize. We are very excited to add the innovative capabilities of Spesana which will amplify and enhance our clinical trial services for all stakeholders, most importantly the patients." said John Sganga, President and CEO of Clinical Research Alliance.

Spesana will empower these dedicated professionals with various digital workflows supported by an aggregated patient record. The platform incorporates clinical education content, virtual collaboration, full tumor board capabilities, and clinical trial support services. This combination of a real-time, comprehensive view of the patient along with integrated clinical workflows represents the core mission of Spesana, to improve patient care.

"Precision Medicine gains momentum through clinical trials to bring more targeted therapy options to the public. Our deep technology and trials expertise will be in the hands of the passionate team at CRA. Patients being treated in facilities served by CRA will have new trial options, which is one of the reasons Spesana exists." said Carla Balch CEO of Spesana.

About Clinical Research Alliance

CRA enables access to clinical research making it easier for patients and providers to participate and accelerating the development of new and innovative cancer treatments that impact patient lives. By providing state-of-the-art clinical research in a community setting, CRA also makes clinical research more accessible to underserved populations that enable faster enrollment, better retention and a patient population that is representative of real-world populations.

LinkedIn:clinical-research-alliance | Instagram:@clinicalresearchalliance | Facebook: @ClinicalResearchAlliance | https://www.clinicalresearchalliance.org/

About Spesana

Spesana has developed a healthcare platform for all therapeutic areas in all settings of care to increase the velocity of patients moving to the right specialists with a unified medical record. Important to the mission is the focus on precision medicine, notably molecular diagnostics, and clinical collaborations to allow physicians, patients, and insurance teams to come together around the best available therapies and new clinical trials for patients. The company was founded by oncology information technology trailblazer Carla Balch and an experienced team known for building the first certified electronic medical record platform in oncology. Spesana creates real-time collaborations, decision support based on real-world data and molecular diagnostics results.

LinkedIn: spesanaco | www.spesana.com

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Optimus and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning Optimus's business are described in Periodic and Current Reports filed with the OTCIQ and the SEC. Optimus is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Cliff Saffron, Chief Financial Officer

csaffron@theoptimushealthcare.com

516-806-4201

SOURCE: Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737772/Clinical-Research-Alliance-Announces-A-Partnership-with-Spesana-to-Support-Clinical-Trials