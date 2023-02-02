Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Joins Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform

New Program to Improve Shareholder Communication and Transparency

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Technologies, Inc., a provider of machine vision and artificial intelligence that analyzes fast moving trains and trucks, today announced that the Company is one of approximately 35 Nasdaq-listed firms to be participating on the new Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform.

The Duos Technologies portal on the Webull Platform will help provide the Company with a direct line of communication to shareholders and followers by providing instant notifications regarding corporate content such as company news, earnings reports, investor presentations, and more.

"We are looking forward to using the Webull Platform as an additional channel for shareholder communication and audience engagement," said Duos Chief Executive Officer Chuck Ferry. "In today's environment, we feel it's essential to be meeting our shareholders where they are and for them to have better access to updates in a cadence that is increasingly routine and transparent."

To learn more about Duos on the Webull Corporate Communications Service platform, click this link.

To learn more about Duos on the Webull Corporate Communications Service platform, click this link.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent vision based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial LLC is a broker dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Forward- Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

