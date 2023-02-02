Project HOPE Partners with Data Axle to Harness the Power of Omnichannel Marketing to Amplify and Expand Donor Relations and Acquisition

Global nonprofit on a mission to transform the health and well-being of people and communities around the world by leveraging Data Axle expertise?

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Today, Data Axle, a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, announced an exciting new partnership with leading global health and humanitarian organization, Project HOPE. Through savvy media planning, data processing, list management, modeling, analytics and strategic counsel, Data Axle Nonprofit will deliver the tools required to amplify their donor acquisition process by increasing awareness and engagement to bolster fundraising efforts. These donations will help sustain and expand Project HOPE's ability to fulfill their mission and continue their work on the front lines, combatting the world's most urgent health challenges.

Project HOPE is an international global health and humanitarian aid non-governmental organization that empowers health care workers facing the world's greatest health crises to build resilient communities and a healthier, more equitable world. The work they do is invaluable and their ability to continually operate at this level is wholly reliant on generous donors - making identifying and acquiring new donors is integral to their success. To help with this, Data Axle will leverage both traditional and omnichannel acquisition tactics to develop and execute campaigns that make an impact.??

"Partnering with Project HOPE is incredibly rewarding, and we feel honored to play a role in the difference they are making in the world," said Niely Shams, President, Nonprofit Solutions at Data Axle. "On a practical level, we are providing crucial data and strategy that leads to donor acquisition and increased funding, but at the core, what we're helping to do is get boots on the ground where they're needed and when they're needed most increasing access to health care and saving lives."?

For more than 60 years, Project HOPE has served tens of millions of people in more than 100 countries, trained over two million medical professionals, and provided over $2 billion worth of medicines and supplies. This is in addition to their ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and their commitment to end the threat of infectious diseases like HIV and tuberculosis.?

"Project HOPE works on the front lines to support and empower health workers who are tackling the world's greatest health challenges," said Cinira Baldi, Project HOPE's Chief Development & Communications Officer. "Whether we are addressing humanitarian crises in places like Ukraine and Ethiopia, providing mental health support to health workers in Indonesia and Yemen, or responding to natural disasters like Hurricane Ian in Florida, we rely on the generosity of donors to fuel our mission, which is why it is critical that we understand who our supporters are and what inspires their giving."

A holistic, personalized approach to donor communications will further enable Project HOPE to connect with supporters, current or prospective, in marked, measurable ways, delivering?information in their preferred method or platform from direct mail to social media and connected TV.

"Data Axle Nonprofit is deeply committed to helping Project HOPE heal people and transform lives, which is facilitated, in part, by our data-driven campaigns and cutting-edge strategy that propels organizations like theirs to reach their goals and drive fundraising," said Mike Iaccarino, CEO and Chairman of Data Axle. "Our teams work diligently and with passion knowing that our work is benefiting communities around the world."??

About Data Axle

Data Axle, formerly known as Infogroup, is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit?data-axle.com.??





About Project Hope

Founded in 1958, Project HOPE is a leading global health and humanitarian organization operating in more than 25 countries around the world. We work side-by-side with local health systems to save lives and improve health. Our mission is at the epicenter of today's greatest health challenges, including infectious and chronic diseases, disasters and health crises, maternal, neonatal and child health and the policies that impact how health care is delivered. For more information on Project HOPE and its work around the world, visit?ProjectHOPE.org?and follow us on Twitter?@ProjectHOPEorg.?

