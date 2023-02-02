Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - PRUDENT MINERALS CORP. (CSE: PRUD) ("Prudent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated the Notice of Work process with BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation for a permit to drill on its SAT Copper Property located 10-km west of the town of Granisle in British Columbia, Canada (refer to Figure 1).

Prudent has contracted Tripoint Geological Services Ltd. of Victoria, BC to initiate the Notice of Work through the permitting process. Prudent plans to apply for a Multi-Year Area based (MYAB) permit to drill test geochemical and geophysical anomaly targets (refer to Figure 2).

Prudent completed a soil sampling program in August 2022, focusing on the CHE IP anomaly area. The results were largely inconclusive, likely due to a thick blanket of glacial sediments overlying the area. Prudent plans to followed up the area with drilling or trenching.

"The geological setting, with the historic Bell and Granisle mines lying 12 kms to the northeast and 13kms to the east, respectively, makes the SAT Property an intriguing porphyry copper target in a prolific porphyry belt," commented Prudent President, Brett Matich.





Figure 1. SAT copper property location



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8979/153277_765e8ad66452eaf8_002full.jpg

Figure 2. IP anomalies and copper in soil geochemistry



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8979/153277_765e8ad66452eaf8_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Henneberry, P Geo (British Columbia), who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43:101.

About Prudent Minerals Corp.

Prudent Minerals Corp. is a Canadian publicly listed company conducting exploration on its SAT Property in British Colombia, Canada. On April 18, 2022, Prudent commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PRUD) as a national resource company engaged in primarily acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of mineral properties.

