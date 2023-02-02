DJ Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CE9U LN) Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Feb-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 01-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 264.7114

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20190

CODE: CE9U LN

ISIN: LU1681043839

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

