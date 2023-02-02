Energy Harvesting System Market To Reach USD 1,076 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of the energy harvesting system market stood at USD 528 million in 2022, and this number is projected to reach USD 1,076 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2022-2030, according to P&S Intelligence.





The growth can be ascribed to the supportive government guidelines aimed at reducing greenhouse gas release, the burgeoning environmental awareness, and increasing power consumption. The snowballing research and development efforts to innovate technologies will also fuel this expansion in the coming years.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/energy-harvesting-market/report-sample

Initiatives to Decrease Carbon Emission Boost Market

The growing emissions of greenhouse gases are the major reason for the global climate change. Unstable rainfall patterns and increasing temperatures have a negative impact on agriculture.

Hence, the usage of energy harvesting technology to accumulate waste energy and convert it to electricity is rising around the world, with support from governments and private firms.

Light Is Most-Popular Source Used by Energy Harvesters

In 2022, the light technology contributed the highest revenue to the European industry. In Europe, Italy, Spain, the U.K., Germany, and France are the key nations in terms of solar energy production.

Light is the most-common source utilized to transform the sun's UV radiation into electric power. PV is also the most-well-known renewable energy technology. Therefore, in the U.S., for instance, 46% of the renewable capacity additions in 2022 were expected to be in solar power.

Need to Lessen Dependency on Conventional Fuels

The overloading of the troposphere with CO2 has negative effects on the public throughout the world. When carbon dioxide and other gases are released into the atmosphere, they lead to global warming.

The key factor behind global warming is human activities, primarily the burning of conventional fuels to produce electricity, run manufacturing machinery, cook, and operate home appliances.

Browse detailed report on Energy Harvesting Systems Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast Report 2030

It is rather important to decrease carbon emissions, to confront global warming. The utilization of clean sources of electricity is one of the simplest and most-effective ways to do so, which is why governments are strongly focusing on this sector.

Building and Home Automation Industry Is Major Revenue Generator

In 2022, the building and home automation sector generated the highest revenue, of USD 191 million, and it is projected to continue its dominance in the future. This is because of the quick surge in the installation of appliances integrated with sensors in the commercial and residential sectors.

Energy Harvesting Systems Market Report Coverage

By Technology

Light

Vibration

Thermal

Electromagnetic/ Radio Frequency (RF)

By Component

Transducer

Photovoltaic



Piezoelectric



Thermoelectric



Electro-Dynamic

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMIC)

Storage Systems

By Application

Building and Home Automation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Transportation

Security

Regional Analysis

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy

North America

U.S.



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

Rest of the World

South Africa



U.A.E.

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Global Energy Storage Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Forecast to 2030

Global RF Semiconductor Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Forecast to 2030

Global 5G RF Transceiver Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/energy-harvesting-system-market-to-reach-usd-1-076-million-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301737211.html