Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Startup wird zum Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.02.2023 | 14:22
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (2/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Bilia AB ("Bilia"
or the "Company") has not breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the
"Rulebook") and therefore not imposed a sanction on the Company. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the termination of agreement that
Bilia received from Volvo Cars in November 2020 was surrounded by uncertainty
as to what the termination in practice would mean for the Company, and that the
Company's decision to delay its disclosure of the termination therefore was
consistent with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). 

The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that Bilia's disclosure of the
termination, even though it could have been more detailed in terms of the
financial effects of the termination, did not violate Article 17 of MAR and the
obligation to disclose inside information in a manner that enables a complete
and correct assessment of the information. 

In summary, the Disciplinary Committee finds that Bilia in its handling of the
termination acted in accordance with the Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1115324
Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.