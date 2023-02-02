Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (2/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Bilia AB ("Bilia" or the "Company") has not breached the rules of Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Rulebook") and therefore not imposed a sanction on the Company. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the termination of agreement that Bilia received from Volvo Cars in November 2020 was surrounded by uncertainty as to what the termination in practice would mean for the Company, and that the Company's decision to delay its disclosure of the termination therefore was consistent with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that Bilia's disclosure of the termination, even though it could have been more detailed in terms of the financial effects of the termination, did not violate Article 17 of MAR and the obligation to disclose inside information in a manner that enables a complete and correct assessment of the information. In summary, the Disciplinary Committee finds that Bilia in its handling of the termination acted in accordance with the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1115324