Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today reported annual operating revenue1 of $2,769 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Net income, as adjusted2, was $384 million, or $3.73 per share (diluted) for the year. On a U.S. GAAP basis, net income for the year was $358 million, or $3.51 per share (diluted).
For the fourth quarter of 2022, net income, as adjusted, was $67 million, or $0.69 per share (diluted). On a U.S. GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter was $42 million, or $0.44 per share (diluted).
"Lazard's businesses proved resilient amid the challenging macroeconomic and capital markets environment in 2022," said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. "We continued to make strategic investments, which strengthen and broaden our capabilities, and we are well-positioned to serve clients as they navigate 2023."
($ in millions, except
Year Ended
Quarter Ended
per share data and AUM)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
%'22-'21
2022
2021
%'22-'21
Net Income
U.S. GAAP
$358
$528
(32%)
$42
$210
(80%)
Per share, diluted
$3.51
$4.63
(24%)
$0.44
$1.86
(76%)
Adjusted2
$384
$576
(33%)
$67
$217
(69%)
Per share, diluted
$3.73
$5.04
(26%)
$0.69
$1.92
(64%)
Operating Revenue1
Total operating revenue
$2,769
$3,139
(12%)
$671
$968
(31%)
Financial Advisory
$1,652
$1,778
(7%)
$404
$608
(34%)
Asset Management
$1,099
$1,329
(17%)
$259
$347
(25%)
AUM ($ in billions)
Period end
$216
$274
(21%)
Average
$227
$272
(16%)
$211
$274
(23%)
OPERATING REVENUE
Operating revenue1 was $2,769 million for 2022, 12% lower than 2021. Fourth-quarter 2022 operating revenue was $671 million, 31% lower than the fourth quarter of 2021.
Financial Advisory
Our Financial Advisory results include Strategic and M&A Advisory, Capital Markets Advisory, Shareholder Advisory, Restructuring and Capital Solutions, Sovereign Advisory, Geopolitical Advisory, Capital Raising and Placement, and other strategic advisory for clients.
For the full year of 2022, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $1,652 million, 7% lower than 2021.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $404 million, 34% lower than the fourth quarter of 2021.
During and since the fourth quarter of 2022, Lazard has been engaged in significant and complex M&A transactions and other strategic advisory assignments globally, including the following completed transactions (clients are in italics): Terminix's $7.5 billion sale to Rentokil Initial; Tenneco's $7.1 billion sale to funds of Apollo; WestRock's $1.7 billion acquisition of remaining interests in Grupo Gondi; Bain Capital's acquisition of a 55% stake in House of HR; BC Partners' acquisition of Havea; Celerion's acquisition by H.I.G. Capital; OCS Group's sale of its facilities services division to CD&R; Encap Investments on its sale of Jupiter Power to BlackRock; and Green Street's sale of a majority interest in the company to TA Associates. Announced transactions include: Xylem's $7.5 billion acquisition of Evoqua; InfraVia Capital's investment in Virgin Media O2's fiber network along with joint venture partners Liberty Global and Telefonica, for a total investment of approximately $5.5 billion; Southwest Gas Holdings on its decision to spin-off Centuri; Southwest Gas Holdings on its announced sale of MountainWest Pipelines to Williams; and CAES Space Systems' sale to Veritas Capital.
Lazard has one of the world's preeminent restructuring and capital solutions practices. During and since the fourth quarter of 2022, we have been engaged in a broad range of visible and complex restructuring and debt advisory assignments, including debtor roles involving Bed Bath & Beyond, GenapSys, Trevi Finanziaria Industriale, and Vue Entertainment, and creditor and/or related party roles involving Andrade Gutierrez, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Ruby Pipeline and Party City.
Our Capital Markets and Shareholder Advisory practices remain active globally, advising on a broad range of public and private assignments. Our Sovereign Advisory practice continues to be active advising governments, sovereign and sub-sovereign entities across developed and emerging markets.
For a list of publicly announced Financial Advisory transactions on which Lazard advised in the fourth quarter of 2022, or continued to advise or completed since December 31, 2022, please visit our website at www.lazard.com/businesses/transactions.
Asset Management
In the text portion of this press release, we present our Asset Management results as 1) Management fees and other revenue, and 2) Incentive fees.
For the full year of 2022, Asset Management operating revenue was $1,099 million, 17% lower than 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, Asset Management operating revenue was $259 million, 25% lower than the fourth quarter of 2021.
Management fees and other revenue was $1,031 million for full-year 2022, 15% lower than 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, management fees and other revenue was $245 million, 18% lower than the fourth quarter of 2021, and 2% higher than the third quarter of 2022.
For the full year of 2022, incentive fees were $67 million, compared to $120 million for 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, incentive fees were $13 million, compared to $46 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Average assets under management (AUM) for full-year 2022 was $227 billion, 16% lower than 2021. Average AUM for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $211 billion, 23% lower than the fourth quarter of 2021, and essentially flat compared to the third quarter of 2022.
AUM as of December 31, 2022 was $216 billion, down 21% from December 31, 2021, and 9% higher than September 30, 2022. The sequential change from September 30, 2022 was driven by market appreciation of $14.4 billion, foreign exchange appreciation of $7.7 billion and net outflows of $3.7 billion.
OPERATING EXPENSES
Compensation and Benefits
In managing compensation and benefits expense, we focus on annual awarded compensation (cash compensation and benefits plus deferred incentive compensation with respect to the applicable year, net of estimated future forfeitures and excluding charges), a non-GAAP measure. We believe annual awarded compensation reflects the actual annual compensation cost more accurately than the GAAP measure of compensation cost, which includes applicable-year cash compensation and the amortization of deferred incentive compensation principally attributable to previous years' deferred compensation. We believe that by managing our business using awarded compensation while targeting a consistent deferral policy, we can better manage our compensation costs, increase our flexibility in the future and build shareholder value over time.
Adjusted compensation and benefits expense1 for 2022 was $1,657 million, 10% lower than 2021. The corresponding adjusted compensation ratio1 was 59.8% for 2022, compared to 58.5% for 2021.
Awarded compensation expense1 for 2022 was $1,768 million, 4% lower than 2021. The corresponding awarded compensation ratio1 was 63.8% for 2022, compared to 58.8% for 2021.
We take a disciplined approach to compensation, and our goal is to maintain a compensation-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle in the mid- to high-50s percentage range on both an awarded and adjusted basis, while targeting a consistent deferral policy.
Non-Compensation Expense
Adjusted non-compensation expense1 for 2022 was $518 million, 10% higher than 2021. The ratio of non-compensation expense to operating revenue was 18.7% for 2022, compared to 15.0% for 2021.
Adjusted non-compensation expense for the fourth quarter of 2022, was $142 million, 6% higher than the fourth quarter of 2021. The ratio of adjusted non-compensation expense to operating revenue was 21.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 13.8% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Our goal remains to maintain an adjusted non-compensation expense-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle of 16% to 20%.
TAXES
The provision for taxes, on an adjusted basis1, was $133 million for full-year 2022 and $24 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate on the same basis was 25.7% for full-year 2022, compared to 23.9% for full-year 2021.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET
Our primary capital management goals include managing debt and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
In 2022, Lazard returned $936 million to shareholders, which included: $182 million in dividends; $692 million in share repurchases of our common stock; and $62 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.
During 2022, we repurchased a record 19.7 million shares. As of December 31, 2022, our remaining share repurchase authorization was $302 million.
On February 1, 2023, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 24, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 13, 2023.
Lazard's financial position remains strong. As of December 31, 2022, our cash and cash equivalents were $1.2 billion. Stockholders' equity related to Lazard's interests was $556 million.
LAZARD LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. GAAP)
Three Months Ended
% Change From
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total revenue
$
731,860
$
746,431
$
1,012,841
(2%)
(28%)
Interest expense
(19,471
)
(19,687
)
(20,466
)
Net revenue
712,389
726,744
992,375
(2%)
(28%)
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
474,843
420,937
559,768
13%
(15%)
Occupancy and equipment
30,907
30,696
32,402
Marketing and business development
26,674
19,633
16,850
Technology and information services
47,125
44,579
39,762
Professional services
21,292
15,665
26,060
Fund administration and outsourced services
24,614
27,110
35,784
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
15
15
15
Other
14,988
9,967
11,197
Subtotal
165,615
147,665
162,070
12%
2%
Provision (benefit) pursuant to tax receivable agreement
(1,209
)
-
2,199
Operating expenses
639,249
568,602
724,037
12%
(12%)
Operating income
73,140
158,142
268,338
(54%)
(73%)
Provision for income taxes
16,075
35,350
57,048
(55%)
(72%)
Net income
57,065
122,792
211,290
(54%)
(73%)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
14,701
16,995
913
Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd
$
42,364
$
105,797
$
210,377
(60%)
(80%)
Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders:
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
88,173,431
93,275,631
104,689,273
(5%)
(16%)
Diluted
94,185,566
98,865,156
112,278,982
(5%)
(16%)
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.47
$
1.11
$
1.97
(58%)
(76%)
Diluted
$
0.44
$
1.06
$
1.86
(58%)
(76%)
LAZARD LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. GAAP)
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
% Change
Total revenue
$
2,855,093
$
3,273,816
(13%)
Interest expense
(81,522
)
(80,768
)
Net revenue
2,773,571
3,193,048
(13%)
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
1,656,451
1,895,859
(13%)
Occupancy and equipment
122,251
128,040
Marketing and business development
83,103
42,755
Technology and information services
171,702
146,765
Professional services
69,535
77,702
Fund administration and outsourced services
109,978
130,502
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
60
60
Other
44,852
45,318
Subtotal
601,481
571,142
5%
Provision (benefit) pursuant to tax receivable agreement
(1,209
)
2,199
Operating expenses
2,256,723
2,469,200
(9%)
Operating income
516,848
723,848
(29%)
Provision for income taxes
124,365
181,303
(31%)
Net income
392,483
542,545
(28%)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
34,966
14,481
Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd
$
357,517
$
528,064
(32%)
Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders:
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
95,664,129
106,035,808
(10%)
Diluted
100,997,674
113,674,699
(11%)
Net income per share:
Basic
$
3.68
$
4.90
(25%)
Diluted
$
3.51
$
4.63
(24%)
LAZARD LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(U.S. GAAP)
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands)
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,234,773
$
1,465,022
Deposits with banks and short-term investments
779,246
1,347,544
Restricted cash
625,381
617,448
Receivables
652,758
805,809
Investments
698,977
1,007,339
Property
250,073
250,005
Goodwill and other intangible assets
377,330
379,571
Operating lease right-of-use assets
431,608
466,054
Deferred tax assets
407,657
435,308
Other assets
394,758
373,081
Total Assets
$
5,852,561
$
7,147,181
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits and other customer payables
$
921,834
$
1,442,701
Accrued compensation and benefits
735,576
972,303
Operating lease liabilities
513,688
552,522
Tax receivable agreement obligation
191,189
213,434
Senior debt
1,687,714
1,685,227
Other liabilities
543,690
628,030
Total liabilities
4,593,691
5,494,217
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
583,471
575,000
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share
-
-
Common stock, par value $.01 per share
1,128
1,128
Additional paid-in capital
167,890
144,729
Retained earnings
1,676,713
1,560,636
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(295,854
)
(223,847
)
Subtotal
1,549,877
1,482,646
Class A common stock held by subsidiaries, at cost
(993,414
)
(507,426
)
Total Lazard Ltd stockholders' equity
556,463
975,220
Noncontrolling interests
118,936
102,744
Total stockholders' equity
675,399
1,077,964
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity
$
5,852,561
$
7,147,181
LAZARD LTD
SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(Non-GAAP - unaudited)
Three Months Ended
% Change From
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Financial Advisory
$
403,836
$
453,664
$
608,178
(11%)
(34%)
Asset Management
258,618
262,559
346,607
(2%)
(25%)
Corporate
8,507
7,328
13,160
16%
(35%)
Operating revenue (b)
$
670,961
$
723,551
$
967,945
(7%)
(31%)
Expenses:
Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c)
$
418,598
$
434,131
$
544,510
(4%)
(23%)
Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue
62.4%
60.0%
56.3%
Non-compensation expense (d)
$
141,843
$
128,263
$
133,903
11%
6%
Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue
21.1%
17.7%
13.8%
Earnings:
Earnings from operations (e)
$
110,520
$
161,157
$
289,532
(31%)
(62%)
Operating margin (f)
16.5%
22.3%
29.9%
Adjusted net income (g)
$
67,130
$
106,472
$
217,209
(37%)
(69%)
Diluted adjusted net income per share
$
0.69
$
1.05
$
1.92
(34%)
(64%)
Diluted weighted average shares (h)
97,222,787
101,603,367
113,294,302
(4%)
(14%)
Effective tax rate (i)
26.3%
25.1%
19.8%
LAZARD LTD
SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(Non-GAAP - unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
% Change
Revenues:
Financial Advisory
$
1,652,422
$
1,777,848
(7%)
Asset Management
1,098,665
1,328,540
(17%)
Corporate
17,971
32,509
(45%)
Operating revenue (b)
$
2,769,058
$
3,138,897
(12%)
Expenses:
Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c)
$
1,656,838
$
1,836,227
(10%)
Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue
59.8%
58.5%
Non-compensation expense (d)
$
518,173
$
471,947
10%
Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue
18.7%
15.0%
Earnings:
Earnings from operations (e)
$
594,047
$
830,723
(28%)
Operating margin (f)
21.5%
26.5%
Adjusted net income (g)
$
384,402
$
575,626
(33%)
Diluted adjusted net income per share
$
3.73
$
5.04
(26%)
Diluted weighted average shares (h)
103,193,048
114,248,065
(10%)
Effective tax rate (i)
25.7%
23.9%
LAZARD LTD
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
ADJUSTED U.S. GAAP BASIS (c)
Base salary
$372.7
$404.9
$431.9
$446.9
$455.0
$487.1
$535.0
Benefits and other
201.9
243.4
263.6
258.3
227.7
286.5
293.0
Cash incentive compensation
398.3
465.5
445.5
390.8
435.3
662.4
457.8
Total cash compensation, benefits and other
972.9
1,113.8
1,141.0
1,096.0
1,118.0
1,436.0
1,285.8
Amortization of deferred incentive awards
352.4
367.3
375.6
367.9
384.1
400.2
371.0
Compensation and benefits - Adjusted U.S. GAAP basis (j)
$1,325.3
$1,481.1
$1,516.6
$1,463.9
$1,502.1
$1,836.2
$1,656.8
% of Operating Revenue
56.5%
55.8%
55.1%
57.5%
59.5%
58.5%
59.8%
AWARDED BASIS
Total cash compensation and benefits (per above)
$972.9
$1,113.8
$1,141.0
$1,096.0
$1,118.0
$1,436.0
$1,285.8
Deferred year-end incentive awards
342.4
351.0
377.8
361.3
364.4
389.7
436.2
Compensation and benefits before sign-on and other
special deferred incentive awards
1,315.3
1,464.8
1,518.8
1,457.3
1,482.4
1,825.7
1,722.0
Sign-on and other special deferred incentive awards (k)
29.9
36.2
45.7
37.6
54.9
48.5
79.3
Total Compensation and benefits - Notional
1,345.2
1,501.0
1,564.5
1,494.9
1,537.3
1,874.2
1,801.3
Adjustment for actual/estimated forfeitures (l)
(27.9)
(25.3)
(27.5)
(25.9)
(27.3)
(28.5)
(33.5)
Compensation and benefits - Awarded (m)
$1,317.3
$1,475.7
$1,537.0
$1,469.0
$1,510.0
$1,845.7
$1,767.8
% of Operating Revenue - Awarded Basis (m)
56.2%
55.6%
55.8%
57.7%
59.8%
58.8%
63.8%
Memo:
Total value of deferred equity-based year end
incentive awards
$234.8
$216.4
$253.8
$165.5
$172.4
$198.1
TBD
Equity-based year end awards - share equivalents ('000)
5,395
3,850
6,735
3,858
3,988
6,012
TBD
Price at issuance
$43.43
$56.22
$37.69
$42.89
$43.23
$32.95
TBD
Deferred compensation awards ratio (n)
26.0%
24.0%
24.9%
24.8%
24.6%
21.3%
25.3%
Operating revenue
$2,344.3
$2,654.5
$2,754.8
$2,546.0
$2,523.5
$3,138.9
$2,769.1
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.
LAZARD LTD
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ("AUM")
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
As of
Variance
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
Qtr to Qtr
YTD
Equity:
Emerging Markets
$
21,557
$
20,378
$
31,227
5.8%
(31.0%)
Global
46,861
43,754
59,516
7.1%
(21.3%)
Local
47,504
43,589
56,310
9.0%
(15.6%)
Multi-Regional
51,473
45,988
73,953
11.9%
(30.4%)
Total Equity
167,395
153,709
221,006
8.9%
(24.3%)
Fixed Income:
Emerging Markets
8,944
9,288
12,231
(3.7%)
(26.9%)
Global
11,029
10,252
14,410
7.6%
(23.5%)
Local
5,352
4,986
6,022
7.3%
(11.1%)
Multi-Regional
18,061
13,786
13,623
31.0%
32.6%
Total Fixed Income
43,386
38,312
46,286
13.2%
(6.3%)
Alternative Investments
3,812
3,900
4,203
(2.3%)
(9.3%)
Private Equity
1,038
1,042
1,290
(0.4%)
(19.5%)
Cash Management
494
803
954
(38.5%)
(48.2%)
Total AUM
$
216,125
$
197,766
$
273,739
9.3%
(21.0%)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
AUM - Beginning of Period
$
197,766
$
272,572
$
273,739
$
258,642
Net Flows
(3,735
)
(6,735
)
(16,915
)
(11,573
)
Market and foreign exchange
appreciation (depreciation)
22,094
7,902
(40,699
)
26,670
AUM - End of Period
$
216,125
$
273,739
$
216,125
$
273,739
Average AUM
$
211,243
$
273,514
$
227,444
$
272,051
% Change in average AUM
(22.8%)
(16.4%)
LAZARD LTD
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating Revenue
Net revenue - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
712,389
$
726,744
$
992,375
$
2,773,571
$
3,193,048
Adjustments:
Revenue related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(16,771
)
(20,847
)
(7,515
)
(49,073
)
(31,624
)
(Gains) losses related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and other similar arrangements
(21,340
)
16,180
(12,884
)
44,261
(35,494
)
Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (p)
(22,736
)
(17,588
)
(22,842
)
(76,229
)
(85,053
)
Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (q)
-
-
15
-
23,645
Interest expense
19,419
19,062
18,796
76,528
74,375
Operating revenue, as adjusted (b)
$
670,961
$
723,551
$
967,945
$
2,769,058
$
3,138,897
Compensation and Benefits Expense
Compensation and benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
474,843
$
420,937
$
559,768
$
1,656,451
$
1,895,859
Adjustments:
(Charges) credits pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements
(21,340
)
16,180
(12,884
)
44,261
(35,494
)
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (r)
-
-
-
-
(14,922
)
Expenses associated with senior management transition (s)
(33,019
)
-
-
(33,019
)
-
Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(1,886
)
(2,986
)
(2,374
)
(10,855
)
(9,216
)
Compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted (c)
$
418,598
$
434,131
$
544,510
$
1,656,838
$
1,836,227
Non-Compensation Expense
Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
165,615
$
147,665
$
162,070
$
601,481
$
571,142
Adjustments:
Expenses related to office space reorganization (t)
(836
)
(933
)
(967
)
(3,764
)
(4,611
)
Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (p)
(22,736
)
(17,588
)
(22,842
)
(76,229
)
(85,053
)
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
(15
)
(15
)
(15
)
(60
)
(60
)
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (r)
-
-
(115
)
-
(1,539
)
Non-compensation expense related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(185
)
(866
)
(4,228
)
(3,255
)
(7,932
)
Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d)
$
141,843
$
128,263
$
133,903
$
518,173
$
471,947
Pre-Tax Income and Earnings From Operations
Operating Income - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
73,140
$
158,142
$
268,338
$
516,848
$
723,848
Adjustments:
Provision (benefit) pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation
(1,209
)
-
2,199
(1,209
)
2,199
Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (q)
-
-
15
-
23,645
Expenses related to office space reorganization (t)
836
933
967
3,764
4,611
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (r)
-
-
115
-
16,461
Expenses associated with senior management transition (s)
33,019
-
-
33,019
-
Net income related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(14,701
)
(16,995
)
(913
)
(34,966
)
(14,481
)
Pre-tax income, as adjusted
91,085
142,080
270,721
517,456
756,283
Interest expense
19,419
19,062
18,796
76,528
74,375
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and other
16
15
15
63
65
Earnings from operations, as adjusted (e)
$
110,520
$
161,157
$
289,532
$
594,047
$
830,723
Net Income attributable to Lazard Ltd
Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
42,364
$
105,797
$
210,377
$
357,517
$
528,064
Adjustments:
Provision (benefit) pursuant to tax receivable agreement obligation
(1,209
)
-
2,199
(1,209
)
2,199
Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (q)
-
-
15
-
23,645
Expenses related to office space reorganization (t)
836
933
967
3,764
4,611
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (r)
-
-
115
-
16,461
Expenses associated with senior management transition (s)
33,019
-
-
33,019
-
Tax expense (benefit) allocated to adjustments
(7,880
)
(258
)
3,536
(8,689
)
646
Net income, as adjusted (g)
$
67,130
$
106,472
$
217,209
$
384,402
$
575,626
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - U.S. GAAP Basis
94,185,566
98,865,156
112,278,982
100,997,674
113,674,699
Adjustment: participating securities including profits interest participation rights
3,037,221
2,738,211
1,015,320
2,195,374
573,366
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, as adjusted (h)
97,222,787
101,603,367
113,294,302
103,193,048
114,248,065
Diluted net income per share:
U.S. GAAP Basis
$
0.44
$
1.06
$
1.86
$
3.51
$
4.63
Non-GAAP Basis, as adjusted
$
0.69
$
1.05
$
1.92
$
3.73
$
5.04
LAZARD LTD
RECONCILIATION OF NON-COMPENSATION U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED (a)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
($ in thousands)
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Non-compensation expense - U.S. GAAP Basis:
Occupancy and equipment
$
30,907
$
30,696
$
32,402
$
122,251
$
128,040
Marketing and business development
26,674
19,633
16,850
83,103
42,755
Technology and information services
47,125
44,579
39,762
171,702
146,765
Professional services
21,292
15,665
26,060
69,535
77,702
Fund administration and outsourced services
24,614
27,110
35,784
109,978
130,502
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
15
15
15
60
60
Other
14,988
9,967
11,197
44,852
45,318
Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
165,615
$
147,665
$
162,070
$
601,481
$
571,142
Non-compensation expense - Adjustments:
Occupancy and equipment (o) (r) (t)
$
(828
)
$
(944
)
$
(892
)
$
(3,887
)
$
(5,395
)
Marketing and business development (o) (p) (r)
(3,656
)
(2,516
)
(1,425
)
(9,440
)
(4,138
)
Technology and information services (o) (p) (r)
(45
)
(23
)
4
(159
)
(170
)
Professional services (o) (p) (r) (t)
(618
)
(510
)
(3,888
)
(2,269
)
(8,546
)
Fund administration and outsourced services (o) (p)
(14,092
)
(14,362
)
(21,661
)
(60,646
)
(73,426
)
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
(15
)
(15
)
(15
)
(60
)
(60
)
Other (o) (p) (r) (t)
(4,518
)
(1,032
)
(290
)
(6,847
)
(7,460
)
Subtotal Non-compensation adjustments
$
(23,772
)
$
(19,402
)
$
(28,167
)
$
(83,308
)
$
(99,195
)
Non-compensation expense, as adjusted:
Occupancy and equipment
$
30,079
$
29,752
$
31,510
$
118,364
$
122,645
Marketing and business development
23,018
17,117
15,425
73,663
38,617
Technology and information services
47,080
44,556
39,766
171,543
146,595
Professional services
20,674
15,155
22,172
67,266
69,156
Fund administration and outsourced services
10,522
12,748
14,123
49,332
57,076
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
Other
10,470
8,935
10,907
38,005
37,858
Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d)
$
141,843
$
128,263
$
133,903
$
518,173
$
471,947
LAZARD LTD
Notes to Financial Schedules
(a)
Selected Summary Financial Information are non-GAAP measures. Lazard believes that presenting results and measures on an adjusted basis in conjunction with U.S. GAAP measures provides a meaningful and useful basis for comparison of its operating results across periods.
(b)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) revenue related to non-controlling interests (see (o) below), (ii) (gains) losses related to the changes in the fair value of investments held in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from compensation & benefits expense, (iii) revenue related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (p) below), (iv) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (q) below), and (v) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities.
(c)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) (charges) credits related to the changes in the fair value of the compensation liability recorded in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements, (ii) for the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (r) below), (iii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022, expenses associated with senior management transition (see (s) below), and (iv) compensation and benefits related to noncontrolling interests (see (o) below).
(d)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (t) below), (ii) expenses related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (p) below), (iii) amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, (iv) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (r) below), and (v) expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (o) below).
(e)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, a provision (benefit) pursuant to our Tax Receivable Agreement obligation, (ii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (q) below), (iii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (t) below), (iv) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (r) below), (v) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022, expenses associated with senior management transition (see (s) below), (vi) net revenue and expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (o) below), (vii) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities, and (viii) amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
(f)
Represents earnings from operations as a percentage of operating revenue and is a non-GAAP measure.
(g)
A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, a provision (benefit) pursuant to our Tax Receivable Agreement obligation, (ii) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (q) below), (iii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (t) below), (iv) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (r) below), and (v) for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022, expenses associated with senior management transition (see (s) below), net of tax expense (benefits).
(h)
A non-GAAP measure which includes units of the long-term incentive compensation program consisting of profits interest participation rights, which are equity incentive awards that, subject to certain conditions, may be exchanged for shares of our common stock. Certain profits interest participation rights and other participating securities may be excluded from the computation of outstanding stock equivalents for U.S. GAAP net income per share.
(i)
Effective tax rate is a non-GAAP measure based upon the U.S. GAAP rate with adjustments for the tax applicable to the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income, generally based upon the effective marginal tax rate in the applicable jurisdiction of the adjustments. The computation is based on a quotient, the numerator of which is the provision for income taxes of $23,955, $35,608, and $53,512 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, $133,054 and $180,657 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the denominator of which is pre-tax income of $91,085, $142,080, and $270,721 for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, $517,456 and $756,283 for the twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(j)
A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP compensation and benefits expense to compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted:
Year Ended December 31,
($ in thousands)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Compensation & benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis
$
1,340,543
$
1,512,873
$
1,514,735
$
1,563,395
$
1,550,684
$
1,895,859
$
1,656,451
Adjustments:
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (r)
-
-
-
-
-
(14,922
)
-
Charges associated with business realignment (u)
-
-
-
(56,635
)
-
-
-
Charges pertaining to ERP system implementation (v)
-
-
(1,190
)
-
-
-
-
(Charges) credits pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements comp. liability
(3,318
)
(23,526
)
14,086
(31,657
)
(40,634
)
(35,494
)
44,261
Expenses associated with senior management transition (s)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(33,019
)
Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (o)
(11,900
)
(8,285
)
(10,999
)
(11,175
)
(7,927
)
(9,216
)
(10,855
)
Compensation & benefits expense, as adjusted
$
1,325,325
$
1,481,062
$
1,516,632
$
1,463,928
$
1,502,123
$
1,836,227
$
1,656,838
(k)
Special deferred incentive awards are granted outside the year end compensation process and include grants to new hires, retention awards, and performance units earned under PRSU grants.
(l)
Under U.S. GAAP, an estimate is made for future forfeitures of the deferred portion of such awards. This estimate is based on both historical experience and future expectations. The result reflects the cost associated with awards that are expected to vest. This calculation is undertaken in order to present awarded compensation on a similar basis to GAAP compensation. Amounts for all periods represent estimated forfeitures.
(m)
Awarded Compensation and Benefits was restated in 2017 to eliminate the year-end foreign exchange adjustment to better align awarded compensation with revenue. The impact of the change is not material.
(n)
Deferred compensation awards ratio is deferred year-end incentive awards, divided by total awarded compensation excluding sign-on and other special deferred incentive awards and actual/estimated forfeitures.
(o)
Noncontrolling interests include revenue and expenses principally related to Edgewater, ESC Funds and a Special Purpose Acquisition Company.
(p)
Represents certain distribution, introducer and management fees paid to third parties and reimbursable deal costs for which an equal amount is excluded from both non-GAAP operating revenue and non-compensation expense, respectively, and excludes bad debt expense, which represents fees that are deemed uncollectible.
(q)
Represents losses related to the reclassification of currency translation adjustments to earnings from accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with restructuring and closing of certain of our offices.
(r)
Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices.
(s)
Represents expenses associated with senior management transition reflecting the departure of certain executive officers
(t)
Represents building depreciation and other costs related to office space reorganization.
(u)
Represents expenses and losses associated with a business realignment which included employee reductions and the closing of subscale offices and investment strategies.
(v)
Represents expenses associated with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system implementation.
