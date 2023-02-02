NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, which reflect robust growth of the in-line and new product portfolios, driven by strong commercial execution and continued progress of the company's pipeline.

" 2022 was a successful year for our company, one of significant clinical and regulatory achievements that broadened our product portfolio and advanced our pipeline," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D., board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. " We are especially proud to have launched three first-in-class medicines that address serious unmet medical needs for patients. Our financial strength, talented workforce and proven ability to execute will enable us to continue to progress our pipeline and invest in future sources of innovation. With a younger and more diversified portfolio, promising mid-to-late stage registrational assets and a deep early-stage pipeline, I am confident that the company is well positioned for multiple waves of innovation that will support long-term growth."

Fourth Quarter $ amounts in millions, except per share amounts 2022 2021 Change Change Excl. F/X** Total Revenues $11,406 $11,985 (5)% (1)% Earnings Per Share - GAAP* 0.95 1.07 (11)% N/A Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP* 1.82 1.84 (1)% N/A

* GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.01) per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021.

** See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Full Year $ amounts in millions, except per share amounts 2022 2021 Change Change Excl. F/X** Total Revenues $46,159 $46,385 - 3 % Earnings Per Share - GAAP* 2.95 3.12 (5)% N/A Earnings Per Share - Non-GAAP* 7.70 7.16 8 % N/A

* GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.24) per share in 2022 compared to ($0.40) per share in 2021.

** See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2021 unless otherwise stated.

Bristol Myers Squibb posted revenues of $11.4 billion, a decrease of 5%, driven by recent LOE products (primarily Revlimid ) and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Opdivo) and our new product portfolio (primarily Opdualag and Abecma ). When adjusted for foreign exchange, revenues decreased 1%. Our in-line products and new product portfolio increased 7% to $9.0 billion, or 12% when adjusted for foreign exchange.

) and foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by in-line products (primarily and our new product portfolio (primarily and ). When adjusted for foreign exchange, revenues decreased 1%. Our in-line products and new product portfolio increased 7% to $9.0 billion, or 12% when adjusted for foreign exchange. U.S. revenues increased 5% to $7.9 billion. International revenues decreased 22% to $3.5 billion. When adjusted for foreign exchange, international revenues decreased 13%, primarily due to lower demand for Revlimid as a result of generic erosion, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Opdivo ) and our new product portfolio.

as a result of generic erosion, partially offset by in-line products (primarily ) and our new product portfolio. Gross margin decreased from 80.3% to 77.3% and decreased from 80.3% to 77.9% on a non-GAAP basis primarily due to product mix and higher manufacturing costs.

On a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, marketing, selling and administrative expenses decreased 4% to $2.3 billion primarily due to foreign exchange.

On a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses remained constant at $2.5 billion.

Acquired IPRD expenses decreased from $89 million in 2021 to $52 million in 2022.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets decreased 3% to $2.3 billion, due to expiration of Abraxane market exclusivity.

market exclusivity. Income tax benefit was $166 million despite pre-tax earnings of $1.9 billion primarily due to the release of income tax reserves. On a non-GAAP basis, the effective tax rate decreased from 15.1% to 10.9% primarily due to the release of income tax reserves, partially offset by jurisdictional earnings mix.

The company reported net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $2.0 billion, or $0.95 per share, compared to $2.4 billion, or $1.07 per share. In addition to the items discussed above, the net earnings include the impact of fair value adjustments on equity investments in both periods.

The company reported non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $3.9 billion, or $1.82 per share, compared to non-GAAP net earnings of $4.1 billion, or $1.84 per share.

In addition to the items discussed above, the earnings per share results in 2022 include the impact of lower weighted-average common shares outstanding

FOURTH QUARTER PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

$ amounts in millions Quarter Ended

December 31,

2022 Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021 % Change from

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021 % Change from

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021 (Excl. F/X

Impact)** In-Line Products Eliquis $2,688 $2,671 1% 6% Opdivo $2,216 $1,988 11% 16% Pomalyst/Imnovid $877 $854 3% 6% Orencia $913 $864 6% 9% Sprycel $578 $555 4% 8% Yervoy $568 $545 4% 9% Empliciti $71 $81 (12)% (7)% Mature and Other Products* $411 $441 (7)% (2)% Total In-Line Products Revenue $8,322 $7,999 4% 9% New Product Portfolio Reblozyl $199 $151 32% 34% Abecma $125 $69 81% 87% Opdualag $104 - N/A N/A Zeposia $79 $48 65% 69% Breyanzi $55 $40 38% 48% Onureg $37 $25 48% 52% Inrebic $23 $20 15% 15% Camzyos $16 - N/A N/A Sotyktu $7 - N/A N/A Total New Product Portfolio $645 $353 83% 87% Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio Revenue $8,967 $8,352 7% 12% Recent LOE Products Revlimid $2,260 $3,328 (32)% (31)% Abraxane $179 $305 (41)% (39)% Total Recent LOE Products $2,439 $3,633 (33)% (32)% Total Revenue $11,406 $11,985 (5)% (1)%

* Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and other mature products.

** See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

In-Line Products

Revenues for in-line products were $8.3 billion compared to $8.0 billion, representing an increase of 4%, or 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange. In-line products revenue was largely driven by:

Eliquis revenues grew 1%, or 6% when adjusted for foreign exchange. U.S. revenues were $1.7 billion compared to $1.5 billion, representing an increase of 15% driven primarily by demand growth and favorable gross to net adjustments. International revenues were $970 million compared to $1.2 billion, representing a decrease of 17% driven by foreign exchange impacts and lower average net selling prices. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, Eliquis' international revenues declined 6%.

Opdivo revenues increased 11%, or 16% when adjusted for foreign exchange. U.S. revenues were $1.3 billion compared to $1.1 billion, representing an increase of 13% driven by higher demand for our newer metastatic and adjuvant indications, partially offset by declining second-line eligibility across tumors and increased competition. International revenues were $951 million compared to $868 million, representing an increase of 10% driven by higher demand as a result of launches for additional indications and core indications and timing of shipments, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, Opdivo's international revenues increased 20%.

New Product Portfolio

New product portfolio revenues grew to $645 million compared to $353 million, representing growth of 83% driven by the launch of Opdualag and higher demand for Abecma and Reblozyl. Excluding foreign exchange, new product portfolio revenues grew 87%.

Recent LOE Products

Revlimid revenues declined by 32% primarily due to lower demand as a result of generic erosion.

FOURTH QUARTER PRODUCT AND PIPELINE UPDATE

Hematology

Category Asset Milestone Regulatory Reblozyl®* (luspatercept) The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Reblozyl as a treatment for adult patients with anemia associated with non transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Reblozyl is being developed and commercialized through a global collaboration with Merck following Merck's acquisition of Acceleron Pharma, Inc. in November 2021. Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel) Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved Breyanzi for use in the second-line treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma regardless of whether autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation is intended. The approval is based on the results of clinical trials in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma after first-line therapy, including global Phase III clinical trials (JCAR017-BCM-003) in patients intended for autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation, Phase II clinical trials (017006) in the United States in patients not intended for autologous hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation, and cohort 2 of Phase II clinical trials (JCAR017- BCM-001) in Europe and Japan. Clinical & Research Breyanzi* Positive topline results from the Phase 2 portion of the TRANSCEND CLL 004, a Phase 1/2, open-label, single-arm, multicenter study evaluating Breyanzi in adults with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, showed that the study met the primary endpoint of complete response rate compared to historical control. No new safety signals were reported for Breyanzi in this study. Reblozyl Phase 3 COMMANDS trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in red blood cell transfusion independence with concurrent hemoglobin increase in the first-line treatment of adults with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes who require red blood cell transfusions. No new safety signals were reported. Pipeline Multiple Myeloma Portfolio In December, the company presented new data from across its multiple myeloma portfolio at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition, including: Abecma(R) (idecabtagene vicleucel) Two first disclosures of Phase 2 KarMMa-2 trial evaluating Abecma, demonstrating durable responses and predictable safety in patients with multiple myeloma after early relapse from or suboptimal response to stem cell transplant. alnuctamab First multicenter results from the Phase 1 study of bispecific TCE alnuctamab, administered subcutaneously every four weeks after six months, showed a reduction in inflammatory toxicity relative to intravenous administration, while maintaining anti-tumor activity with deep responses. GPRC5D CAR T (BMS-986393/ CC-95266) First disclosure of Phase 1 study for GPRC5D CAR T (BMS-986393/CC-95266) demonstrating deep and durable responses with a manageable safety profile across all dose levels, including patients previously treated with a B-cell maturation antigen-directed CAR T cell therapy. mezigdomide First results from the dose expansion cohort of the Phase 1/2 study evaluating the novel oral CELMoD agent, mezigdomide with dexamethasone (DEX), showing durable efficacy and a manageable safety profile in patients who were highly refractory to multiple prior therapies. iberdomide New results from a cohort with patients previously exposed to a BCMA-targeted therapy of iberdomide Phase 1/2 study, evaluating the novel oral CELMoD agent with DEX, demonstrating clinically meaningful efficacy and safety regardless of type of prior anti-BCMA treatment.

Immunology

Category Asset Milestone Regulatory SotyktuTM* (deucrava- citinib) The CHMP of the EMA has recommended the approval of Sotyktu for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The CHMP recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union. Clinical & Research Zeposia® (ozanimod) New retrospective analyses from the ongoing Phase 3 DAYBREAK open-label extension (OLE) study of Zeposia in relapsing multiple sclerosis showed that more than 92% of participants who received Zeposia mounted a serological response following COVID-19 vaccination. Interim analyses of the ongoing Phase 3 DAYBREAK OLE study showed that 68% of participants were relapse-free at up to 74 months of treatment. Post hoc analyses of the Phase 3 SUNBEAM, RADIANCE and DAYBREAK OLE studies demonstrated that a greater proportion of patients treated with Zeposia versus interferon beta-1a had a lower annualized rate of brain volume loss.

*Announced in January 2023.

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2021 unless otherwise stated.

Bristol Myers Squibb posted revenues of $46.2 billion, consistent with the prior year, driven by in-line products (primarily Eliquis and Opdivo) and our new product portfolio (primarily Opdualag , Abecma and Reblozyl ), offset by recent LOE products (primarily Revlimid ) and foreign exchange. When adjusted for foreign exchange, revenues increased 3%. Our in-line products and new product portfolio increased 9% to $35.4 billion, or 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange.

and and our new product portfolio (primarily , and ), offset by recent LOE products (primarily ) and foreign exchange. When adjusted for foreign exchange, revenues increased 3%. Our in-line products and new product portfolio increased 9% to $35.4 billion, or 13% when adjusted for foreign exchange. U.S. revenues increased 9% to $31.8 billion. International revenues decreased 17% to $14.3 billion. When adjusted for foreign exchange, international revenues decreased 8%, primarily due to lower demand for Revlimid as a result of generic erosion, partially offset by in-line products (primarily Opdivo ) and our new product portfolio.

as a result of generic erosion, partially offset by in-line products (primarily ) and our new product portfolio. Gross margin decreased from 78.6% to 78.0% and decreased from 79.9% to 78.8% on a non- GAAP basis primarily due to product mix, higher manufacturing costs, partially offset by foreign exchange.

On a GAAP basis, marketing, selling and administrative expenses increased 2% to $7.8 billion. On a non-GAAP basis, marketing, selling and administrative expenses increased 1% to $7.7 billion.

On a GAAP basis, research and development expenses decreased 7% to $9.5 billion primarily due to an IPRD impairment charge in 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses decreased 2% to $9.2 billion.

Acquired IPRD expenses decreased from $1.2 billion to $815 million. Acquired IPRD in 2022 was primarily related to a buyout of a future royalty obligation related to mavacamten and upfront and milestone charges relating to Dragonfly licensing arrangement. Acquired IPRD in 2021 was primarily related to a collaboration agreement with Eisai and Agenus licensing transaction.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets decreased 4% to $9.6 billion, due to a change in the expected expiration of the market exclusivity period for Pomalyst to the first quarter of 2026 and the expiration of Abraxane market exclusivity.

to the first quarter of 2026 and the expiration of market exclusivity. The GAAP effective tax rate increased from 13.4% to 17.7% primarily due to an income tax benefit of $1.0 billion in 2021 related to internal transfers of certain intangible assets, partially offset by the release of income tax reserves and jurisdictional earnings mix. The non-GAAP effective tax rate decreased from 16.0% to 15.3% for the full year primarily due to the release of income tax reserves, partially offset by jurisdictional earnings mix.

The company reported net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $6.3 billion, or $2.95 per share, compared to $7.0 billion, or $3.12 per share. In addition to the items discussed above, the net earnings include the impact of fair value adjustments on equity investments in both periods and contingent value rights in 2021.

The company reported non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb of $16.5 billion, or $7.70 per share, compared to non-GAAP net earnings of $16.1 billion, or $7.16 per share. In addition to the items discussed above, the earnings per share results in 2022 include the impact of lower weighted-average common shares outstanding.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights are no longer excluded from non-GAAP results. These R&D charges that were previously specified are now presented in a new financial statement line item labeled Acquired IPRD. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.01) per share in the fourth quarter for both periods. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share include the net impact of Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income of ($0.24) per share in full-year 2022 and ($0.40) per share in full-year 2021. For purposes of comparability, the non-GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been updated to reflect this change. A discussion of the non- GAAP financial measures is included under the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" section.

FULL YEAR PRODUCT REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

$ amounts in millions Full Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Full Year Ended

December 31,

2021 % Change from

Full Year Ended

December 31,

2021 % Change from

Full Year Ended

December 31,

2021 (Excl. F/X

Impact)*** In-Line Products Eliquis $11,789 $10,762 10% 14% Opdivo $8,249 $7,523 10% 14% Pomalyst/Imnovid $3,497 $3,332 5% 8% Orencia $3,464 $3,306 5% 8% Sprycel $2,165 $2,117 2% 6% Yervoy $2,131 $2,026 5% 10% Empliciti $296 $334 (11)% (7)% Mature and Other Products* $1,749 $1,900 (8)% (5)% Total In-Line Products Revenues $33,340 $31,300 7% 11% New Product Portfolio Reblozyl $717 $551 30% 32% Abecma $388 $164 ** ** Opdualag $252 - N/A N/A Zeposia $250 $134 87% 93% Breyanzi $182 $87 ** ** Onureg $124 $73 70% 74% Inrebic $85 $74 15% 16% Camzyos $24 - N/A N/A Sotyktu $8 - N/A N/A Total New Product Portfolio $2,030 $1,083 87% 92% Total In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio Revenues $35,370 $32,383 9% 13% Recent LOE Products Revlimid $9,978 $12,821 (22)% (21)% Abraxane $811 $1,181 (31)% (30)% Total Recent LOE Products $10,789 $14,002 (23)% (22)% Total Revenue $46,159 $46,385 - 3%

* Includes OTC products, royalty revenue and other mature products.

** In excess of +100%.

*** See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information."

FULL YEAR REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

In-Line Products

Revenues for in-line products were $33.3 billion compared to $31.3 billion, representing an increase of 7% or 11% when adjusted for foreign exchange. In-line products revenue was largely driven by:

Eliquis revenues grew 10%, or 14% when adjusted for foreign exchange. U.S. revenues were $7.8 billion compared to $6.5 billion, representing an increase of 21% driven primarily by favorable gross to net adjustments and demand growth. International revenues were $4.0 billion compared to $4.3 billion, representing a decrease of 7% driven primarily by foreign exchange impacts and lower average net selling prices. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, Eliquis' international revenues increased 4%.

Opdivo revenues increased 10%, or 14% when adjusted for foreign exchange. U.S. revenues were $4.8 billion compared to $4.2 billion, representing an increase of 15% driven by higher demand for our newer metastatic and adjuvant indications, partially offset by declining second-line eligibility across tumors and increased competition. International revenues were $3.4 billion compared to $3.3 billion, representing an increase of 3% driven by higher demand as a result of launches for additional indications and core indications, partially offset by foreign exchange impacts. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, Opdivo's international revenues increased 14%.

New Product Portfolio

New product portfolio revenues grew to $2.0 billion compared to $1.1 billion, representing growth of 87% driven by the launch of Opdualag and higher demand for Abecma and Reblozyl. Excluding foreign exchange, new product portfolio revenues grew 92%.

Recent LOE Products

Revlimid revenues declined by 22% primarily due to lower demand as a result of generic erosion.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

As a leading biopharma company, we understand our responsibility extends well beyond the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines. Our evolving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy builds on a legacy of comprehensive and global sustainability efforts. To learn more about our priorities and goals, please visit our latest ESG report.

Financial Guidance

Bristol Myers Squibb provides its 2023 GAAP EPS guidance range of $4.03 - $4.33 and its non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $7.95 - $8.25. Key 2023 GAAP and non-GAAP line-item guidance assumptions are:

Total revenues are expected to increase by approximately 2% at reported rates and approximately 2% excluding foreign exchange. Revenues from Revlimid are expected to be approximately $6.5 billion.

Gross margin is expected to be approximately 77% for GAAP and for non-GAAP.

Operating expenses 1 are expected to decrease by mid-single digits for GAAP and decrease by low single digits for non-GAAP.

are expected to decrease by mid-single digits for GAAP and decrease by low single digits for non-GAAP. An effective tax rate of approximately 22% for GAAP and approximately 17% for non-GAAP.

1 Consists of MS&A and R&D, excluding Acquired IPRD and Amortization of acquired intangible assets.

The 2023 financial guidance excludes the impact of any potential future strategic acquisitions and divestitures, and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified and impact of future Acquired IPRD charges. To the extent in the future we quantify the impact of significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights, we may update this information from time to time on our website www.bms.com, in the "Investors" section. GAAP and non-GAAP guidance assume current exchange rates. The 2023 non-GAAP EPS guidance is further explained under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

PRODUCT REVENUES FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Unaudited, dollars in millions) Worldwide Revenues U.S. Revenues(c) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change In-Line Products Eliquis $ 2,688 $ 2,671 1 % $ 1,718 $ 1,496 15 % Opdivo 2,216 1,988 11 % 1,265 1,120 13 % Pomalyst/Imnovid 877 854 3 % 625 584 7 % Orencia 913 864 6 % 710 637 11 % Sprycel 578 555 4 % 418 351 19 % Yervoy 568 545 4 % 345 330 5 % Empliciti 71 81 (12 )% 44 50 (12 )% Mature and other products(a) 411 441 (7 )% 141 146 (3 )% Total In-Line Products 8,322 7,999 4 % 5,266 4,714 12 % New Product Portfolio Reblozyl 199 151 32 % 157 130 21 % Abecma 125 69 81 % 94 67 40 % Opdualag 104 - N/A 104 - N/A Zeposia 79 48 65 % 58 34 71 % Breyanzi 55 40 38 % 42 38 11 % Onureg 37 25 48 % 27 22 23 % Inrebic 23 20 15 % 17 17 - Camzyos 16 - N/A 16 - N/A Sotyktu 7 - N/A 7 - N/A Total New Product Portfolio 645 353 83 % 522 308 69 % Total In-Line and New Product Portfolio 8,967 8,352 7 % 5,788 5,022 15 % Recent LOE Products(b) Revlimid 2,260 3,328 (32 )% 2,021 2,270 (11 )% Abraxane 179 305 (41 )% 116 228 (49 )% Total Recent LOE Products 2,439 3,633 (33 )% 2,137 2,498 (14 )% Total Revenues $ 11,406 $ 11,985 (5 )% $ 7,925 $ 7,520 5 %

(a) Includes over-the-counter (OTC) products, royalty revenue and mature products.

(b) Recent LOE Products includes products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.

(c) Includes Puerto Rico

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

PRODUCT REVENUES

FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited, dollars in millions) Worldwide Revenues U.S. Revenues(c) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change In-Line Products Eliquis $ 11,789 $ 10,762 10 % $ 7,786 $ 6,456 21 % Opdivo 8,249 7,523 10 % 4,812 4,202 15 % Pomalyst/Imnovid 3,497 3,332 5 % 2,438 2,249 8 % Orencia 3,464 3,306 5 % 2,638 2,410 9 % Sprycel 2,165 2,117 2 % 1,497 1,297 15 % Yervoy 2,131 2,026 5 % 1,304 1,265 3 % Empliciti 296 334 (11 )% 185 200 (8 )% Mature and other products(a) 1,749 1,900 (8 )% 565 580 (3 )% Total In-Line Products 33,340 31,300 7 % 21,225 18,659 14 % New Product Portfolio Reblozyl 717 551 30 % 591 485 22 % Abecma 388 164 ** 297 158 88 % Opdualag 252 - N/A 252 - N/A Zeposia 250 134 87 % 177 99 79 % Breyanzi 182 87 ** 151 84 80 % Onureg 124 73 70 % 95 69 38 % Inrebic 85 74 15 % 69 67 3 % Camzyos 24 - N/A 24 - N/A Sotyktu 8 - N/A 8 - N/A Total New Product Portfolio 2,030 1,083 87 % 1,664 962 73 % Total In-Line and New Product Portfolio 35,370 32,383 9 % 22,889 19,621 17 % Recent LOE Products(b) Revlimid 9,978 12,821 (22 )% 8,359 8,695 (4 )% Abraxane 811 1,181 (31 )% 580 898 (35 )% Total Recent LOE Products 10,789 14,002 (23 )% 8,939 9,593 (7 )% Total Revenues $ 46,159 $ 46,385 - $ 31,828 $ 29,214 9 %

** In excess of +/- 100%

(a) Includes OTC products, royalty revenue and mature products.

(b) Recent LOE Products includes products with significant expected decline in revenue from a prior reporting period as a result of a loss of exclusivity.

(c) Includes Puerto Rico.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net product sales $ 11,065 $ 11,609 $ 44,671 $ 45,055 Alliance and other revenues 341 376 1,488 1,330 Total Revenues 11,406 11,985 46,159 46,385 Cost of products sold(a) 2,593 2,356 10,137 9,940 Marketing, selling and administrative 2,266 2,354 7,814 7,690 Research and development(b) 2,510 2,518 9,509 10,195 Acquired IPRD(b) 52 89 815 1,159 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,343 2,417 9,595 10,023 Other (income)/expense, net (217 ) 393 576 (720 ) Total Expenses 9,547 10,127 38,446 38,287 Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,859 1,858 7,713 8,098 (Benefit)/Provision for Income Taxes (166 ) (514 ) 1,368 1,084 Net Earnings 2,025 2,372 6,345 7,014 Noncontrolling Interest 3 - 18 20 Net Earnings Attributable to BMS $ 2,022 $ 2,372 $ 6,327 $ 6,994 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 2,108 2,202 2,130 2,221 Diluted 2,124 2,219 2,146 2,245 Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 0.96 $ 1.08 $ 2.97 $ 3.15 Diluted 0.95 1.07 2.95 3.12 Other (income)/expense, net Interest expense(c) $ 294 $ 323 $ 1,232 $ 1,334 Royalties and licensing income (316 ) (317 ) (1,283 ) (1,067 ) Royalty Income - divestitures (235 ) (219 ) (832 ) (666 ) Equity investment (income)/losses (165 ) 469 801 (745 ) Integration expenses 97 130 440 564 Loss on debt redemption - - 266 281 Divestiture gains - - (211 ) (9 ) Litigation and other settlements 146 33 178 82 Investment income (82 ) (6 ) (171 ) (39 ) Provision for restructuring 15 19 75 169 Contingent consideration (10 ) (32 ) (9 ) (542 ) Other 39 (7 ) 90 (82 ) Other (income)/expense, net $ (217 ) $ 393 $ 576 $ (720 )

(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets.

(b) Research and development charges resulting from upfront or contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights have been reclassified to the Acquired IPRD line item beginning with the first quarter of 2022. Prior period results have been revised for comparability.

(c) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

SPECIFIED ITEMS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited, dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021(a) 2022 2021(a) Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments $ 53 $ - $ 293 $ 264 Intangible asset impairment - - - 315 Site exit and other costs 20 - 63 24 Cost of products sold 73 - 356 603 Employee compensation charges - - 73 1 Site exit and other costs - 2 6 2 Marketing, selling and administrative - 2 79 3 IPRD impairments - - 98 840 Inventory purchase price accounting adjustments - - 130 1 Employee compensation charges - - 80 1 Site exit and other costs - - - 1 Research and development - - 308 843 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,343 2,417 9,595 10,023 Interest expense(b) (17 ) (29 ) (83 ) (120 ) Equity investment losses/(income) (163 ) 469 799 (758 ) Integration expenses 97 130 440 564 Loss on debt redemption - - 266 281 Divestiture gains - - (211 ) (9 ) Litigation and other settlements 144 - 140 - Provision for restructuring 15 19 75 169 Contingent consideration - (32 ) - (542 ) Other 1 - 71 - Other (income)/expense, net 77 557 1,497 (415 ) Increase to pretax income 2,493 2,976 11,835 11,057 Income taxes on items above (345 ) (261 ) (1,332 ) (993 ) Income tax reserve release attributed to Mead Johnson (225 ) - (225 ) - Income taxes attributed to internal transfers of intangible assets (72 ) (983 ) (72 ) (983 ) Income taxes (642 ) (1,244 ) (1,629 ) (1,976 ) Increase to net earnings $ 1,851 $ 1,732 $ 10,206 $ 9,081

(a) Revised to exclude significant R&D charges or other income resulting from upfront and contingent milestone payments in connection with asset acquisitions or licensing of third-party intellectual property rights (including related income tax impacts).

(b) Includes amortization of purchase price adjustments to Celgene debt.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP LINE ITEMS TO CERTAIN NON-GAAP LINE ITEMS

FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited, dollars and shares in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP Specified

Items(a) Non-GAAP GAAP Specified

Items(a) Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 8,813 $ 73 $ 8,886 $ 36,022 $ 356 $ 36,378 Marketing, selling and administrative 2,266 - 2,266 7,814 (79 ) 7,735 Research and development 2,510 - 2,510 9,509 (308 ) 9,201 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,343 (2,343 ) - 9,595 (9,595 ) - Other (income)/expense, net (217 ) (77 ) (294 ) 576 (1,497 ) (921 ) Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,859 2,493 4,352 7,713 11,835 19,548 (Benefit)/Provision for Income Taxes (166 ) 642 476 1,368 1,629 2,997 Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation $ 2,022 $ 1,851 $ 3,873 $ 6,327 $ 10,206 $ 16,533 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 2,124 2,124 2,124 2,146 2,146 2,146 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.95 $ 0.87 $ 1.82 $ 2.95 $ 4.75 $ 7.70 Effective Tax Rate (8.9 ) % 19.8 % 10.9 % 17.7 % (2.4 ) % 15.3 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 GAAP Specified

Items(a) Non-GAAP GAAP Specified

Items(a) Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 9,629 $ - $ 9,629 $ 36,445 $ 603 $ 37,048 Marketing, selling and administrative 2,354 (2 ) 2,352 7,690 (3 ) 7,687 Research and development 2,518 - 2,518 10,195 (843 ) 9,352 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,417 (2,417 ) - 10,023 (10,023 ) - Other (income)/expense, net 393 (557 ) (164 ) (720 ) 415 (305 ) Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,858 2,976 4,834 8,098 11,057 19,155 (Benefit)/Provision for Income Taxes (514 ) 1,244 730 1,084 1,976 3,060 Net Earnings Attributable to BMS used for Diluted EPS Calculation $ 2,372 $ 1,732 $ 4,104 $ 6,994 $ 9,081 $ 16,075 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 2,219 2,219 2,219 2,245 2,245 2,245 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.07 $ 0.77 $ 1.84 $ 3.12 $ 4.04 $ 7.16 Effective Tax Rate (27.7 ) % 42.8 % 15.1 % 13.4 % 2.6 % 16.0 %

(a) Refer to the Specified Items schedule for further details. Effective tax rate on the Specified Items represents the difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP effective tax rate.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

NET DEBT CALCULATION

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(Unaudited, dollars in millions) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,123 $ 13,979 Marketable debt securities 130 2,987 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities 9,253 16,966 Short-term debt obligations (4,264 ) (4,948 ) Long-term debt (35,056 ) (39,605 ) Net debt position $ (30,067 ) $ (27,587 )

